Gov. Cuomo addresses who will get a COVID-19 treatment first during his daily briefing

(WETM-TV) – There are new quarantine guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for those who may be exposed to the coronavirus, while Gov. Andrew Cuomo talks COVID-19 vaccinations during his briefing Wednesday afternoon.

While the country moves closer to an available vaccine, the frantic rush to save lives is intensifying. The lives of citizens across the nation continue to be in danger, especially the elderly and most vulnerable.

The Steuben County Public Health Department reported Wednesday the death of an 82-year-old male resident from the Fred and Harriett Taylor Health Center. This brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 102—80 of which are linked to nursing homes or long-term care facilities.

Since Nov. 1, the total number of hospitalized COVID patients in the U.S. has doubled—now nearing 100,000. This news comes as talks of the coronavirus vaccine begin to flourish throughout the country.

During his daily coronavirus briefing Wednesday, Gov. Cuomo spoke about the near future vaccination process. He said there will be enough vaccines for 170,000 New Yorkers.

The governor also said frontline health care workers and first responders will be among the first to receive the vaccine when it’s ready—depending on how New York residents continue to respond to COVID protocols.