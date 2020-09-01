Gov. Cuomo gives statewide coronavirus update for 9/1

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during the daily media briefing at the Office of the Governor of the State of New York on July 23, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Alongside an update to the tri-state travel advisory, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday also provided an update on coronavirus numbers in New York.

Cuomo’s office said that 0.98% of Monday’s COVID-19 tests were positive, marking 25 days in a row with an infection rate below 1%. There were three deaths in New York state since the last update. There are 109 patients in the ICU, the lowest number since March 15.

Today’s data coronavirus data is below:

Patient Hospitalization – 432 (+14)

– 432 (+14) Patients Newly Admitted – 64

– 64 Hospital Counties – 31

– 31 Number ICU – 109 (+0)

– 109 (+0) Number ICU with Intubation – 54 (+3)

– 54 (+3) Total Discharges – 75,142 (+42)

– 75,142 (+42) Deaths – 3

– 3 Total Deaths – 25,331

Of the 76,997 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 754, or 0.98 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: