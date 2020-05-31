Gov. Cuomo: ‘Last night was a long and ugly night’

FILE- In this Jan. 29, 2019 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a news conference in the Red Room at the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y. Cuomo says he’s directing state health officials to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes, citing the risk of young people getting addicted to nicotine. The Democrat announced Sunday, Sept. 15 that the state health commissioner would be making a recommendation this week to the state Public Health and Health Planning Council. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said, “Last night was a long and ugly night,” in response to the protests and civil unrests that took place all across the nation Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

At his press conference Sunday, Governor Cuomo said the National Guard is on standby if similar events occur in the future.

In preparation of more protests potentially taking place Sunday, Governor Cuomo has sent 200 additional state police to Rochester and 150 more to Buffalo. The governor said he is currently working with Syracuse and Albany to see how many additional officers they may need, and Cuomo said the cities will get the help they request.

The New York State Governor says he understands why people are outraged after the unjust killing of George Floyd. Governor Cuomo said it’s not just the killing of George Floyd that’s outraged people, “It’s the continuing racism in this country.”

Although people have a right to be angry and a right to protest, Governor Cuomo said, “Violence never works.”