Gov. Cuomo: ‘Our progress is threatened by the national surge in new cases’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference on September 08, 2020 in New York City. Cuomo, though easing restrictions on casinos and malls throughout the state, has declined to do so for indoor dining in restaurants in New York City despite pressure from business owners, citing struggles by the city to enforce the state’s previous orders. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is warning New Yorkers that surging COVID-19 cases nationwide stands to threaten pandemic progress in the Empire State.

The governor’s office said Tuesday that rates are spike in 48 states and Washington D.C. Officials say while New York’s daily positivity and daily number of hospitalizations have shown increases over the last month, overall the metrics continue to show the State’s micro-cluster approach has been effective in containing viral spread.

According to the governors office:

New York state’s statewide positivity has been the 3rd-lowest of any state in the nation, per Johns Hopkins University.

New York state’s rate of new cases per 100,000 people has been the 6th-lowest of any state in the nation.

New York’s state’s current COVID hospitalizations per 100,000 people has been the 7th-lowest of any state in the nation.

New York state’s rate of new COVID fatalities per 100,000 people has been the 3rd-lowest of any state in the nation

New York state has accounted for 10 percent of all of the nation’s COVID tests, and just 2.5% of the nation’s new COVID cases – while representing 5.9% of the total U.S. population.

For Tuesday’s update, the governor’s office reported the following data:

2.63% positivity rate in hotspot micro-clusters

1.71% positivity rate outside hotspot micro-clusters

1.81% positivity rate overall statewide

127,869 tests conducted Monday

2,321 new cases

14 new COVID-19 deaths in New York

1,227 hospitalizations

268 in ICU

120 intubated

“As cases continue to surge across the country and around the globe, New Yorkers must remember what has worked for us from Day One: being disciplined and smart,” Gov. Cuomo said in a press release. “As our metrics demonstrate, New York state is not immune from the wave of COVID outbreaks currently sweeping across the nation and the increase in cases and hospitalizations over the past weeks must serve as a caution flag that unless we are vigilant and continue wearing masks, washing our hands and remaining socially distant, the viral spread will increase. While the numbers show New York state is comparatively in a better place managing the virus than most other states, our progress is threatened by the national surge in new cases and we must remain New York Tough.”

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: