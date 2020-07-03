Gov. Cuomo provides Friday coronavirus update for NYS

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Governor Andrew Cuomo Friday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“New York continues to make progress combatting the scourge of COVID-19, even as we see heavily increasing infections in other states,” Governor Cuomo said. “Yesterday, hospitalizations continued to decline and we saw a low rate of positive tests, which show the state continues on the right track as we practice a slow, data-driven and incremental reopening. The more than 900 new cases in New York yesterday, while representing just 1.38 percent of tests, is a reminder that the virus is still here and I cannot repeat enough that our actions today – those of individuals being smart and following all precautions, and local governments enforcing the state’s guidelines – will determine which direction these numbers go. This holiday weekend please wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands, and stay New York smart.”

Friday’s data is summarized below:

Patient Hospitalization – 857 (-21)

Patients Newly Admitted – 73 (-23)

Hospital Counties – 30

Number ICU – 188 (-21)

Number ICU with Intubation – 125 (-4)

Total Discharges – 70,794 (+96)

Deaths – 9

Total Deaths – 24,885

Of the 66,392 tests conducted in New York State Thursday, 918, or 1.38%, were reported positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGION TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY Capital Region 1.00% 1.20% 1.10% Central New York 1.40% 1.60% 0.90% Finger Lakes 1.50% 1.50% 1.80% Long Island 1.10% 1.10% 0.90% Mid-Hudson 0.80% 1.10% 1.40% Mohawk Valley 1.40% 2.10% 2.90% New York City 1.10% 1.30% 1.50% North Country 0.40% 0.40% 1.20% Southern Tier 0.70% 0.50% 0.50% Western New York 1.30% 1.00% 1.70%

The Governor also confirmed 918 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 395,872 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 395,872 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows: