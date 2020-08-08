Gov. Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite increasing infection rates across the country and in our region, we continue to see our numbers hold at low levels, all thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers to change their behavior and our data-driven, phased reopening,” Governor Cuomo said. “While our numbers remain low and steady, this is not the time to get complacent — we must focus on protecting our hard-won progress now. Remember, wear your mask, socially distance and above all, stay New York Tough.”

Saturday’s data is summarized below:

Patient Hospitalization – 573 (-6)

Patients Newly Admitted – 84

Hospital Counties – 29

Number ICU – 133 (-6)

Number ICU with Intubation – 64 (-2)

Total Discharges – 73,609 (+79)

Deaths – 5

Total Deaths – 25,195

Of the 74,857 test results reported to New York State Friday, 703, or 0.93 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 0.8% 0.7% 0.9% Central New York 0.6% 0.8% 0.8% Finger Lakes 0.7% 0.8% 0.8% Long Island 1.0% 0.9% 0.9% Mid-Hudson 1.0% 0.7% 0.7% Mohawk Valley 1.5% 0.9% 0.9% New York City 1.1% 1.1% 1.1% North Country 0.4% 0.2% 0.2% Southern Tier 0.5% 1.2% 1.2% Western New York 0.9% 1.7% 1.7%

The Governor also confirmed 703 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 420,345 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 420,345 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,581 8 Allegany 79 0 Broome 1,120 5 Cattaraugus 165 1 Cayuga 151 0 Chautauqua 253 4 Chemung 171 3 Chenango 215 0 Clinton 127 0 Columbia 539 4 Cortland 95 0 Delaware 105 1 Dutchess 4,600 11 Erie 8,850 59 Essex 55 0 Franklin 54 0 Fulton 295 2 Genesee 277 0 Greene 291 0 Hamilton 8 0 Herkimer 273 3 Jefferson 140 0 Lewis 41 2 Livingston 176 2 Madison 412 0 Monroe 4,922 21 Montgomery 172 2 Nassau 43,628 48 Niagara 1,494 3 NYC 227,584 326 Oneida 2,142 13 Onondaga 3,565 9 Ontario 357 0 Orange 11,156 27 Orleans 298 1 Oswego 253 2 Otsego 116 0 Putnam 1,447 1 Rensselaer 761 2 Rockland 13,936 11 Saratoga 755 3 Schenectady 1,058 3 Schoharie 69 0 Schuyler 22 0 Seneca 89 2 St. Lawrence 263 0 Steuben 298 1 Suffolk 43,749 68 Sullivan 1,488 0 Tioga 193 0 Tompkins 234 1 Ulster 2,057 8 Warren 308 1 Washington 257 1 Wayne 249 0 Westchester 36,180 44 Wyoming 116 0 Yates 56 0

Friday, there were five deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,195. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: