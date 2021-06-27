Gov. Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“The vaccine is the weapon that will win us the war against the COVID-19 beast. It is safe, effective, free and readily available to New Yorkers across the state. If you haven’t already, take advantage of ongoing incentive programs and get your shot today,” Governor Cuomo said. “Now is the time to do so and get back to living life the way it’s intended to be lived – fully and together.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

·       Test Results Reported – 84,292
·       Total Positive – 346
·       Percent Positive – 0.41%
·       7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.38%
·       Patient Hospitalization – 330 (-41)
·       Patients Newly Admitted – 31
·       Patients in ICU – 85 (-7)
·       Patients in ICU with Intubation – 43 (-2)
·       Total Discharges – 184,693 (+80)
·       Deaths – 4
·       Total Deaths – 42,961
·       Total vaccine doses administered – 21,021,587
·       Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 76,120
·       Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 446,962
·       Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 69.1%
·       Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 63.5%
·       Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 71.7%
·       Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 64.3%
·       Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 57.4%
·       Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 52.4%
·       Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 59.6%
·       Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 53.1%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionThursday, June 24, 2021Friday, June 25, 2021Saturday, June 26, 2021
Capital Region0.42%0.36%0.31%
Central New York0.46%0.41%0.49%
Finger Lakes0.44%0.40%0.39%
Long Island0.36%0.36%0.36%
Mid-Hudson0.34%0.33%0.34%
Mohawk Valley0.34%0.33%0.36%
New York City0.35%0.36%0.39%
North Country0.61%0.63%0.66%
Southern Tier0.40%0.44%0.44%
Western New York0.20%0.21%0.26%
Statewide0.36%0.36%0.38%

 
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCThursday, June 24, 2021Friday, June 25, 2021Saturday, June 26, 2021
Bronx0.33%0.33%0.33%
Kings0.33%0.36%0.38%
New York0.28%0.29%0.31%
Queens0.37%0.35%0.39%
Richmond0.71%0.74%0.79%

 
Saturday, 346 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,096,650. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,7291
Allegany3,5621
Broome18,6502
Cattaraugus5,7230
Cayuga6,3442
Chautauqua8,9612
Chemung7,7800
Chenango3,5110
Clinton4,8461
Columbia4,0731
Cortland3,9332
Delaware2,3921
Dutchess29,5043
Erie89,65113
Essex1,5950
Franklin2,5630
Fulton4,4260
Genesee5,4400
Greene3,4060
Hamilton3150
Herkimer5,2052
Jefferson6,1663
Lewis2,8212
Livingston4,5290
Madison4,5700
Monroe69,1306
Montgomery4,2551
Nassau183,92619
Niagara20,0561
NYC939,546198
Oneida22,6533
Onondaga39,02013
Ontario7,4100
Orange48,3983
Orleans3,1230
Oswego7,6392
Otsego3,4671
Putnam10,6261
Rensselaer11,2473
Rockland47,0114
Saratoga15,4032
Schenectady13,2171
Schoharie1,6971
Schuyler1,0821
Seneca2,0110
St. Lawrence6,6621
Steuben6,9681
Suffolk201,36826
Sullivan6,6912
Tioga3,8400
Tompkins4,3581
Ulster13,9261
Warren3,6700
Washington3,1661
Wayne5,7941
Westchester129,83016
Wyoming3,5850
Yates1,1800

 
Saturday, four New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,961. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx1
Oswego1
Suffolk1
Westchester1

Saturday, 18,709 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 59,643 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:


        People with at least one vaccine dose		                 People with complete vaccine series 
RegionCumulative 
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative 
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region664,977483617,130841
Central New York527,133442491,000570
Finger Lakes675,183721633,8621,165
Long Island1,506,9842,5101,366,9443,950
Mid-Hudson1,218,5251,5031,099,9512,157
Mohawk Valley260,205242242,506299
New York City5,297,96311,5184,776,44648,510
North Country238,015180222,997284
Southern Tier345,458260321,904457
Western New York730,651850668,3131,410
Statewide11,465,09418,70910,441,05359,643

