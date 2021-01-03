Gov. Cuomo signs Executive Order to stop vaccine fraud

(WETM-TV) – Gov. Cuomo has signed an Executive Order disciplining those who intentionally disregard the NYS coronavirus vaccine protocols.

The new order states providers who give the vaccine to individuals outside of the phase protocol will face fines up to $1 million and have all state licenses revoked.

Certification of vaccine recipients will now be obligatory as part of the COVID vaccination process.

This Executive Order comes as the provider, ParCare Community Health Network in Orange County, allegedly obtained and administered the COVID-19 vaccine on a “first come, first served” basis promoted on Facebook.

The Department of Health and State Police have been investigating the incident.

The case was also sent to New York State Attorney General Letitia James.