ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10/WETM-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo will unveil the executive budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 Tuesday afternoon.

The executive budget is expected to exceed $175 billion.

One of the major questions ahead of the address is how the governor plans to close out the $6.1 billion budget deficit.

The address is slated to begin at 1 p.m. at the Kitty Carlisle Hart Theatre at The Egg.

