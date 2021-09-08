Gov. Hochul provides Wednesday coronavirus update for NYS

News
Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul Wednesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“Not a single person wants to relive the memories from last year, which is why we are 100 percent committed to doing everything in our power as we continue our battle with COVID,” Governor Hochul said. “We are watching the numbers like a hawk and while infections and other key metrics are ticking up, we know what it takes to beat back the virus. We need to double down on exercising basic safety measures like wearing our masks, handwashing, social distancing – and we need everyone to get vaccinated. Our vaccination rates are better than they are in most states, but if you are unvaccinated you are still vulnerable. The vaccine works and it’s essential that you complete the vaccine series, and get the booster shot when the time comes.

Wednesday’s data is summarized below: 

  • Test Results Reported – 103,608
  • Total Positive – 3,851
  • Percent Positive – 3.72%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.34%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,415 (+59)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 296
  • Patients in ICU – 503 (-4)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 265 (+4)
  • Total Discharges – 194,905 (+223)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 31
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,819

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 55,805 

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 24,074,767
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 39,847
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 346,212
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 78.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 70.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 66.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 59.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 68.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 61.0%  

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionSunday, September 5, 2021Monday, September 6, 2021Tuesday, September 7, 2021
Capital Region4.62%4.62%4.46%
Central New York4.65%4.76%5.02%
Finger Lakes4.46%4.46%4.63%
Long Island4.26%4.26%4.40%
Mid-Hudson3.60%3.62%3.74%
Mohawk Valley4.67%4.78%5.45%
New York City2.37%2.33%2.33%
North Country5.34%5.45%5.64%
Southern Tier3.25%3.24%3.37%
Western New York4.23%4.31%4.48%
Statewide3.28%3.27%3.34%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: 

Borough in NYCSunday, September 5, 2021Monday, September 6, 2021Tuesday, September 7, 2021
Bronx2.79%2.74%2.79%
Kings2.40%2.38%2.38%
New York1.80%1.69%1.66%
Queens2.31%2.33%2.34%
Richmond3.74%3.69%3.77%

Tuesday, 3,851 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,296,611. A geographic breakdown is as follows: 
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany27,40045
Allegany3,7988
Broome20,61858
Cattaraugus6,34423
Cayuga7,40325
Chautauqua10,05135
Chemung8,48322
Chenango3,9916
Clinton5,21410
Columbia4,4378
Cortland4,50620
Delaware2,77115
Dutchess32,59768
Erie96,025172
Essex1,8295
Franklin3,10717
Fulton5,01918
Genesee5,8048
Greene3,77110
Hamilton3842
Herkimer5,73025
Jefferson6,89927
Lewis3,0256
Livingston4,9538
Madison5,11626
Monroe75,46696
Montgomery4,81831
Nassau201,258313
Niagara21,39630
NYC1,030,0801,396
Oneida24,61054
Onondaga43,526106
Ontario8,14022
Orange52,95088
Orleans3,4075
Oswego8,86142
Otsego3,94824
Putnam11,51619
Rensselaer12,69427
Rockland49,73556
Saratoga17,69242
Schenectady14,72623
Schoharie1,96312
Schuyler1,1917
Seneca2,2887
St. Lawrence7,99539
Steuben7,78437
Suffolk220,533437
Sullivan7,50121
Tioga4,1857
Tompkins5,48918
Ulster15,67542
Warren4,34711
Washington3,59018
Wayne6,49620
Westchester138,417118
Wyoming3,7577
Yates1,3029

Tuesday, 31 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,819. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Bronx3
Cayuga1
Chenango1
Cortland1
Essex1
Fulton1
Kings6
Madison1
Monroe1
Montgomery1
Nassau1
Orange1
Queens3
Schenectady1
St. Lawrence1
Steuben1
Suffolk2
Ulster1
Warren1
Washington1
Wayne1

Tuesday, 21,411 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 19,678 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative 
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative 
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region730,712921671,305880
Central New York571,604507530,557425
Finger Lakes739,228923689,733850
Long Island1,780,1293,5641,578,8443,439
Mid-Hudson1,400,0082,6051,240,7222,583
Mohawk Valley284,599296263,125317
New York City6,271,82110,7675,566,0669,697
North Country264,126326238,720223
Southern Tier379,009600349,915482
Western New York805,506902740,557782
Statewide13,226,74221,41111,869,54419,678

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now