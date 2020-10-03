Governor Andrew Cuomo announcing 11 million COVID-19 diagnostic tests conducted in New York State

NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that 11 million COVID-19 diagnostic tests have now been conducted in New York State. The Governor also announced another record high number of tests—134,267—were reported to New York State yesterday. In the top 20 ZIP codes in areas that have seen recent outbreaks – Brooklyn, Queens, and Rockland and Orange Counties – 8,676 tests were conducted, yielding 450 positives or a 5.2 percent positivity rate. In the remainder of the state, 125,591 tests were conducted yielding 1,281 positives or a 1.01 percent positivity rate.

“This pandemic is not over. We continue to closely monitor the data throughout the state, push our testing capacity to new highs and keep an especially close eye on the ZIP codes in hot spot areas, which represented 26 percent of yesterday’s cases despite being home to 6.7 of the population,” Governor Cuomo said. “We know that washing hands, socially distancing, and wearing masks makes all the difference in our ability to tame this beast. So my message to New Yorkers is please stay vigilant and my message to local governments is to do the enforcement. We can beat this thing if we work together and stay New York Tough.”

New York State continues to track clusters with a particular focus on areas where there are hot spot, cluster situations. Within the top 20 ZIP codes in counties with recent outbreaks – Kings, Queens, Orange, and Rockland – the average rate of positive tests is 5.2 percent. The rate of positive tests for the remainder of New York State, not counting these 20 ZIP codes, is 1.01 percent. These 20 ZIP codes contained 26 percent of all positive cases in New York State yesterday, but represent only 6.7 percent of the state’s population.

Areas in hot spot communities, predominantly in Brooklyn, Queens, Rockland, and Orange, will be subject of focused testing efforts including access to rapid testing machines. The ZIP codes are available below:

COUNTYZIP% POSITIVE 10/2% POSITIVE 10/1% POSITIVE – 3 DAY AVG% POSITIVE – 7 DAY AVG% POSITIVE – 14 DAY AVG
Orange1095027.60%17.30%20.70%17.90%17.10%
Rockland109529.50%12.10%11.80%14.10%12.60%
Rockland1097711.70%11.60%12.30%13.40%11.60%
Rockland109015.10%10.20%9.20%7.40%5.80%
Kings112239.00%8.20%8.60%7.30%6.70%
Kings112306.50%5.00%6.20%6.30%5.40%
Kings112194.00%8.20%4.80%5.60%5.20%
Kings112105.50%4.50%5.60%5.40%4.60%
Kings112043.40%4.80%3.40%5.00%4.60%
Queens113674.10%10.10%6.00%4.80%3.70%
Kings112295.40%4.00%4.80%4.40%3.90%
Queens113742.90%4.70%3.10%3.70%3.00%
Queens116913.00%4.70%3.50%3.40%2.70%
Orange125505.00%3.60%3.40%2.90%2.20%
Kings112182.60%2.50%2.60%2.70%2.40%
Kings112352.30%1.90%2.60%2.60%2.30%
Kings112342.30%1.70%2.30%2.20%2.00%
Queens113752.00%2.30%2.10%1.90%1.40%
Kings112111.70%2.40%1.50%1.80%1.50%
Kings112091.20%1.80%1.40%1.80%1.50%

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 901 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 2 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday’s observed violations is below:

  • Manhattan – 2

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 647 (-1)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 99
  • Hospital Counties – 36
  • Number ICU – 149 (+3)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 70 (+5)
  • Total Discharges – 77,004 (+88)
  • Deaths – 6
  • Total Deaths – 25,505

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region0.5%0.9%0.8%
Central New York1.0%0.7%0.8%
Finger Lakes0.7%1.0%0.6%
Long Island1.0%1.3%1.2%
Mid-Hudson2.8%2.6%2.3%
Mohawk Valley0.8%0.4%0.3%
New York City1.3%1.4%1.4%
North Country0.1%0.2%0.3%
Southern Tier1.0%1.1%1.5%
Western New York1.7%1.2%1.1%

Each New York City borough’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Bronx1.3%1.0%1.0%
Brooklyn1.9%1.9%2.3%
Manhattan0.7%0.7%0.7%
Queens1.3%1.7%1.2%
Staten Island1.6%1.5%1.4%

Of the 463,360 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany3,17522
Allegany1242
Broome1,896110
Cattaraugus30212
Cayuga2284
Chautauqua6117
Chemung65160
Chenango2592
Clinton1651
Columbia6051
Cortland2057
Delaware1402
Dutchess5,1694
Erie11,69760
Essex1701
Franklin682
Fulton3451
Genesee3426
Greene3406
Hamilton150
Herkimer3442
Jefferson1762
Lewis510
Livingston2101
Madison5032
Monroe6,18626
Montgomery2371
Nassau47,167133
Niagara1,8134
NYC245,885712
Oneida2,4686
Onondaga4,52834
Ontario4862
Orange12,36087
Orleans3371
Oswego5184
Otsego3440
Putnam1,6469
Rensselaer9376
Rockland15,973124
Saratoga1,0907
Schenectady1,4255
Schoharie861
Schuyler490
Seneca1100
St. Lawrence3332
Steuben52021
Suffolk46,770103
Sullivan1,6144
Tioga2643
Tompkins4386
Ulster2,30310
Warren40712
Washington3072
Wayne3321
Westchester38,43185
Wyoming1403
Yates650

Yesterday, there were 6 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,505. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Dutchess1
Erie2
Nassau1
Queens1
Steuben1

