Governor Andrew Cuomo announcing 11 million COVID-19 diagnostic tests conducted in New York State

NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that 11 million COVID-19 diagnostic tests have now been conducted in New York State. The Governor also announced another record high number of tests—134,267—were reported to New York State yesterday. In the top 20 ZIP codes in areas that have seen recent outbreaks – Brooklyn, Queens, and Rockland and Orange Counties – 8,676 tests were conducted, yielding 450 positives or a 5.2 percent positivity rate. In the remainder of the state, 125,591 tests were conducted yielding 1,281 positives or a 1.01 percent positivity rate.
“This pandemic is not over. We continue to closely monitor the data throughout the state, push our testing capacity to new highs and keep an especially close eye on the ZIP codes in hot spot areas, which represented 26 percent of yesterday’s cases despite being home to 6.7 of the population,” Governor Cuomo said. “We know that washing hands, socially distancing, and wearing masks makes all the difference in our ability to tame this beast. So my message to New Yorkers is please stay vigilant and my message to local governments is to do the enforcement. We can beat this thing if we work together and stay New York Tough.”
New York State continues to track clusters with a particular focus on areas where there are hot spot, cluster situations. Within the top 20 ZIP codes in counties with recent outbreaks – Kings, Queens, Orange, and Rockland – the average rate of positive tests is 5.2 percent. The rate of positive tests for the remainder of New York State, not counting these 20 ZIP codes, is 1.01 percent. These 20 ZIP codes contained 26 percent of all positive cases in New York State yesterday, but represent only 6.7 percent of the state’s population.
Areas in hot spot communities, predominantly in Brooklyn, Queens, Rockland, and Orange, will be subject of focused testing efforts including access to rapid testing machines. The ZIP codes are available below:
|COUNTY
|ZIP
|% POSITIVE 10/2
|% POSITIVE 10/1
|% POSITIVE – 3 DAY AVG
|% POSITIVE – 7 DAY AVG
|% POSITIVE – 14 DAY AVG
|Orange
|10950
|27.60%
|17.30%
|20.70%
|17.90%
|17.10%
|Rockland
|10952
|9.50%
|12.10%
|11.80%
|14.10%
|12.60%
|Rockland
|10977
|11.70%
|11.60%
|12.30%
|13.40%
|11.60%
|Rockland
|10901
|5.10%
|10.20%
|9.20%
|7.40%
|5.80%
|Kings
|11223
|9.00%
|8.20%
|8.60%
|7.30%
|6.70%
|Kings
|11230
|6.50%
|5.00%
|6.20%
|6.30%
|5.40%
|Kings
|11219
|4.00%
|8.20%
|4.80%
|5.60%
|5.20%
|Kings
|11210
|5.50%
|4.50%
|5.60%
|5.40%
|4.60%
|Kings
|11204
|3.40%
|4.80%
|3.40%
|5.00%
|4.60%
|Queens
|11367
|4.10%
|10.10%
|6.00%
|4.80%
|3.70%
|Kings
|11229
|5.40%
|4.00%
|4.80%
|4.40%
|3.90%
|Queens
|11374
|2.90%
|4.70%
|3.10%
|3.70%
|3.00%
|Queens
|11691
|3.00%
|4.70%
|3.50%
|3.40%
|2.70%
|Orange
|12550
|5.00%
|3.60%
|3.40%
|2.90%
|2.20%
|Kings
|11218
|2.60%
|2.50%
|2.60%
|2.70%
|2.40%
|Kings
|11235
|2.30%
|1.90%
|2.60%
|2.60%
|2.30%
|Kings
|11234
|2.30%
|1.70%
|2.30%
|2.20%
|2.00%
|Queens
|11375
|2.00%
|2.30%
|2.10%
|1.90%
|1.40%
|Kings
|11211
|1.70%
|2.40%
|1.50%
|1.80%
|1.50%
|Kings
|11209
|1.20%
|1.80%
|1.40%
|1.80%
|1.50%
Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 901 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 2 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday’s observed violations is below:
- Manhattan – 2
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 647 (-1)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 99
- Hospital Counties – 36
- Number ICU – 149 (+3)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 70 (+5)
- Total Discharges – 77,004 (+88)
- Deaths – 6
- Total Deaths – 25,505
Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|0.5%
|0.9%
|0.8%
|Central New York
|1.0%
|0.7%
|0.8%
|Finger Lakes
|0.7%
|1.0%
|0.6%
|Long Island
|1.0%
|1.3%
|1.2%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.8%
|2.6%
|2.3%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.8%
|0.4%
|0.3%
|New York City
|1.3%
|1.4%
|1.4%
|North Country
|0.1%
|0.2%
|0.3%
|Southern Tier
|1.0%
|1.1%
|1.5%
|Western New York
|1.7%
|1.2%
|1.1%
Each New York City borough’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Bronx
|1.3%
|1.0%
|1.0%
|Brooklyn
|1.9%
|1.9%
|2.3%
|Manhattan
|0.7%
|0.7%
|0.7%
|Queens
|1.3%
|1.7%
|1.2%
|Staten Island
|1.6%
|1.5%
|1.4%
Of the 463,360 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|3,175
|22
|Allegany
|124
|2
|Broome
|1,896
|110
|Cattaraugus
|302
|12
|Cayuga
|228
|4
|Chautauqua
|611
|7
|Chemung
|651
|60
|Chenango
|259
|2
|Clinton
|165
|1
|Columbia
|605
|1
|Cortland
|205
|7
|Delaware
|140
|2
|Dutchess
|5,169
|4
|Erie
|11,697
|60
|Essex
|170
|1
|Franklin
|68
|2
|Fulton
|345
|1
|Genesee
|342
|6
|Greene
|340
|6
|Hamilton
|15
|0
|Herkimer
|344
|2
|Jefferson
|176
|2
|Lewis
|51
|0
|Livingston
|210
|1
|Madison
|503
|2
|Monroe
|6,186
|26
|Montgomery
|237
|1
|Nassau
|47,167
|133
|Niagara
|1,813
|4
|NYC
|245,885
|712
|Oneida
|2,468
|6
|Onondaga
|4,528
|34
|Ontario
|486
|2
|Orange
|12,360
|87
|Orleans
|337
|1
|Oswego
|518
|4
|Otsego
|344
|0
|Putnam
|1,646
|9
|Rensselaer
|937
|6
|Rockland
|15,973
|124
|Saratoga
|1,090
|7
|Schenectady
|1,425
|5
|Schoharie
|86
|1
|Schuyler
|49
|0
|Seneca
|110
|0
|St. Lawrence
|333
|2
|Steuben
|520
|21
|Suffolk
|46,770
|103
|Sullivan
|1,614
|4
|Tioga
|264
|3
|Tompkins
|438
|6
|Ulster
|2,303
|10
|Warren
|407
|12
|Washington
|307
|2
|Wayne
|332
|1
|Westchester
|38,431
|85
|Wyoming
|140
|3
|Yates
|65
|0
Yesterday, there were 6 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,505. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|2
|Nassau
|1
|Queens
|1
|Steuben
|1