Governor Andrew Cuomo announcing 11 million COVID-19 diagnostic tests conducted in New York State

NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that 11 million COVID-19 diagnostic tests have now been conducted in New York State. The Governor also announced another record high number of tests—134,267—were reported to New York State yesterday. In the top 20 ZIP codes in areas that have seen recent outbreaks – Brooklyn, Queens, and Rockland and Orange Counties – 8,676 tests were conducted, yielding 450 positives or a 5.2 percent positivity rate. In the remainder of the state, 125,591 tests were conducted yielding 1,281 positives or a 1.01 percent positivity rate.

“This pandemic is not over. We continue to closely monitor the data throughout the state, push our testing capacity to new highs and keep an especially close eye on the ZIP codes in hot spot areas, which represented 26 percent of yesterday’s cases despite being home to 6.7 of the population,” Governor Cuomo said. “We know that washing hands, socially distancing, and wearing masks makes all the difference in our ability to tame this beast. So my message to New Yorkers is please stay vigilant and my message to local governments is to do the enforcement. We can beat this thing if we work together and stay New York Tough.”

New York State continues to track clusters with a particular focus on areas where there are hot spot, cluster situations. Within the top 20 ZIP codes in counties with recent outbreaks – Kings, Queens, Orange, and Rockland – the average rate of positive tests is 5.2 percent. The rate of positive tests for the remainder of New York State, not counting these 20 ZIP codes, is 1.01 percent. These 20 ZIP codes contained 26 percent of all positive cases in New York State yesterday, but represent only 6.7 percent of the state’s population.

Areas in hot spot communities, predominantly in Brooklyn, Queens, Rockland, and Orange, will be subject of focused testing efforts including access to rapid testing machines. The ZIP codes are available below:

COUNTY ZIP % POSITIVE 10/2 % POSITIVE 10/1 % POSITIVE – 3 DAY AVG % POSITIVE – 7 DAY AVG % POSITIVE – 14 DAY AVG Orange 10950 27.60% 17.30% 20.70% 17.90% 17.10% Rockland 10952 9.50% 12.10% 11.80% 14.10% 12.60% Rockland 10977 11.70% 11.60% 12.30% 13.40% 11.60% Rockland 10901 5.10% 10.20% 9.20% 7.40% 5.80% Kings 11223 9.00% 8.20% 8.60% 7.30% 6.70% Kings 11230 6.50% 5.00% 6.20% 6.30% 5.40% Kings 11219 4.00% 8.20% 4.80% 5.60% 5.20% Kings 11210 5.50% 4.50% 5.60% 5.40% 4.60% Kings 11204 3.40% 4.80% 3.40% 5.00% 4.60% Queens 11367 4.10% 10.10% 6.00% 4.80% 3.70% Kings 11229 5.40% 4.00% 4.80% 4.40% 3.90% Queens 11374 2.90% 4.70% 3.10% 3.70% 3.00% Queens 11691 3.00% 4.70% 3.50% 3.40% 2.70% Orange 12550 5.00% 3.60% 3.40% 2.90% 2.20% Kings 11218 2.60% 2.50% 2.60% 2.70% 2.40% Kings 11235 2.30% 1.90% 2.60% 2.60% 2.30% Kings 11234 2.30% 1.70% 2.30% 2.20% 2.00% Queens 11375 2.00% 2.30% 2.10% 1.90% 1.40% Kings 11211 1.70% 2.40% 1.50% 1.80% 1.50% Kings 11209 1.20% 1.80% 1.40% 1.80% 1.50%

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 901 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 2 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday’s observed violations is below:

Manhattan – 2

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 647 (-1)

– 647 (-1) Patients Newly Admitted – 99

– 99 Hospital Counties – 36

– 36 Number ICU – 149 (+3)

– 149 (+3) Number ICU with Intubation – 70 (+5)

– 70 (+5) Total Discharges – 77,004 (+88)

– 77,004 (+88) Deaths – 6

– 6 Total Deaths – 25,505

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 0.5% 0.9% 0.8% Central New York 1.0% 0.7% 0.8% Finger Lakes 0.7% 1.0% 0.6% Long Island 1.0% 1.3% 1.2% Mid-Hudson 2.8% 2.6% 2.3% Mohawk Valley 0.8% 0.4% 0.3% New York City 1.3% 1.4% 1.4% North Country 0.1% 0.2% 0.3% Southern Tier 1.0% 1.1% 1.5% Western New York 1.7% 1.2% 1.1%

Each New York City borough’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Bronx 1.3% 1.0% 1.0% Brooklyn 1.9% 1.9% 2.3% Manhattan 0.7% 0.7% 0.7% Queens 1.3% 1.7% 1.2% Staten Island 1.6% 1.5% 1.4%

Of the 463,360 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 3,175 22 Allegany 124 2 Broome 1,896 110 Cattaraugus 302 12 Cayuga 228 4 Chautauqua 611 7 Chemung 651 60 Chenango 259 2 Clinton 165 1 Columbia 605 1 Cortland 205 7 Delaware 140 2 Dutchess 5,169 4 Erie 11,697 60 Essex 170 1 Franklin 68 2 Fulton 345 1 Genesee 342 6 Greene 340 6 Hamilton 15 0 Herkimer 344 2 Jefferson 176 2 Lewis 51 0 Livingston 210 1 Madison 503 2 Monroe 6,186 26 Montgomery 237 1 Nassau 47,167 133 Niagara 1,813 4 NYC 245,885 712 Oneida 2,468 6 Onondaga 4,528 34 Ontario 486 2 Orange 12,360 87 Orleans 337 1 Oswego 518 4 Otsego 344 0 Putnam 1,646 9 Rensselaer 937 6 Rockland 15,973 124 Saratoga 1,090 7 Schenectady 1,425 5 Schoharie 86 1 Schuyler 49 0 Seneca 110 0 St. Lawrence 333 2 Steuben 520 21 Suffolk 46,770 103 Sullivan 1,614 4 Tioga 264 3 Tompkins 438 6 Ulster 2,303 10 Warren 407 12 Washington 307 2 Wayne 332 1 Westchester 38,431 85 Wyoming 140 3 Yates 65 0

Yesterday, there were 6 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,505. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: