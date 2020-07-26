Governor Andrew Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference against a backdrop of medical supplies at the Jacob Javits Center that will house a temporary hospital in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in New York. Cuomo sounded his most dire warning yet about the coronavirus pandemic, saying the infection rate in New York is accelerating and the state could be as close as two weeks away from a crisis that projects 40,000 people in intensive care. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Andrew Cuomo reported the lowest number of intensive care patients since March 16 during Saturday’s coronavirus update.

“New York State’s numbers continue to show progress in the midst of alarming increases in COVID-19 cases throughout the country and a renewed need to ensure compliance with state guidance here at home,” Governor Cuomo said. “Yesterday’s numbers show New York’s hospitalizations continue to decrease and its rate of positive tests remains low, but it’s essential that we stay vigilant by social distancing, wearing masks and washing our hands as this pandemic is far from over. I urge everyone to stay New York Tough and New York Smart.”

Here’s the latest breakdown in cases.

Patient Hospitalization – 646 (-4)

– 646 (-4) Patients Newly Admitted – 91 (+34)

– 91 (+34) Hospital Counties – 30

– 30 Number ICU – 149 (-7)

– 149 (-7) Number ICU with Intubation – 94 (+1)

– 94 (+1) Total Discharges – 72,632 (+80)

– 72,632 (+80) Deaths – 10

– 10 Total Deaths – 25,103

Of the 71,466 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 750, or 1.05 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 1.6% 1.5% 1.6% Central New York 0.8% 0.6% 0.8% Finger Lakes 0.6% 0.7% 0.8% Long Island 1.4% 0.9% 0.9% Mid-Hudson 0.9% 0.7% 1.0% Mohawk Valley 0.8% 1.1% 0.8% New York City 1.3% 1.1% 1.2% North Country 0.6% 0.7% 0.4% Southern Tier 0.6% 1.2% 1.1% Western New York 1.5% 1.1% 1.0%

The Governor also confirmed 750 additional cases of a novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 411,200 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 411,200 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows: