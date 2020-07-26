Governor Andrew Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference against a backdrop of medical supplies at the Jacob Javits Center that will house a temporary hospital in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in New York. Cuomo sounded his most dire warning yet about the coronavirus pandemic, saying the infection rate in New York is accelerating and the state could be as close as two weeks away from a crisis that projects 40,000 people in intensive care. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Andrew Cuomo reported the lowest number of intensive care patients since March 16 during Saturday’s coronavirus update.

“New York State’s numbers continue to show progress in the midst of alarming increases in COVID-19 cases throughout the country and a renewed need to ensure compliance with state guidance here at home,” Governor Cuomo said. “Yesterday’s numbers show New York’s hospitalizations continue to decrease and its rate of positive tests remains low, but it’s essential that we stay vigilant by social distancing, wearing masks and washing our hands as this pandemic is far from over. I urge everyone to stay New York Tough and New York Smart.”

Here’s the latest breakdown in cases.

  • Patient Hospitalization – 646 (-4)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 91 (+34)
  • Hospital Counties – 30
  • Number ICU – 149 (-7)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 94 (+1)
  • Total Discharges – 72,632 (+80)
  • Deaths – 10
  • Total Deaths – 25,103

Of the 71,466 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 750, or 1.05 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region1.6%1.5%1.6%
Central New York0.8%0.6%0.8%
Finger Lakes0.6%0.7%0.8%
Long Island1.4%0.9%0.9%
Mid-Hudson0.9%0.7%1.0%
Mohawk Valley0.8%1.1%0.8%
New York City1.3%1.1%1.2%
North Country0.6%0.7%0.4%
Southern Tier0.6%1.2%1.1%
Western New York1.5%1.1%1.0%

The Governor also confirmed 750 additional cases of a novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 411,200 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 411,200 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,43812
Allegany740
Broome96612
Cattaraugus1500
Cayuga1392
Chautauqua2164
Chemung1602
Chenango2037
Clinton1192
Columbia5002
Cortland842
Delaware981
Dutchess4,4124
Erie8,28248
Essex540
Franklin420
Fulton2702
Genesee2610
Greene2791
Hamilton70
Herkimer2241
Jefferson1263
Lewis340
Livingston1621
Madison3900
Monroe4,56932
Montgomery1471
Nassau42,91555
Niagara142012
NYC223,532340
Oneida2,00010
Onondaga3,37818
Ontario3381
Orange10,99418
Orleans2890
Oswego2362
Otsego1031
Putnam1,4034
Rensselaer6815
Rockland13,8377
Saratoga67914
Schenectady97520
Schoharie670
Schuyler200
Seneca830
St. Lawrence2573
Steuben2883
Suffolk42,82249
Sullivan1,4761
Tioga1782
Tompkins2232
Ulster1,9164
Warren2931
Washington2520
Wayne2401
Westchester35,73838
Wyoming1100
Yates510

