Governor Cuomo announces $15 million in additional funding for HEAP

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM-TV)– Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced an additional $15 million is available to help eligible New Yorkers facing a home heating emergency.

Starting Tuesday, February 18, households can apply for a second emergency benefit through the Home Energy Assistance Program – or HEAP – if they are in danger of running out of fuel or having their utility service shut off and have already received assistance from HEAP this winter.

Additionally, the deadline to apply for both regular and emergency HEAP benefits has been extended until April 24. With this additional funding, eligible households could receive up to $2,200 from HEAP to help defray the cost of heating their home this winter.

“As temperatures continue to drop in every corner of the state, more and more New Yorkers are struggling with the high cost of heating their homes,” Governor Cuomo said. “This additional funding will help ensure the most vulnerable among us will be able to stay warm this winter and I encourage anyone in need of help paying their heating bills to apply for this critical assistance.”