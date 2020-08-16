Governor Cuomo announces 7 million COVID-19 tests conducted to date in New York State

FILE – In this May 27, 2020, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

New York, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced 7 million diagnostic tests for COVID-19 have been conducted to date in New York State, and that the number of positive cases yesterday — 0.78 percent — was below 1 percent for the ninth day in a row.

“Our numbers reflect the hard work of New Yorkers, and as other states across the nation see surging cases, our numbers remain steadily low. For more than a week, we’ve seen our positivity rate stay below 1 percent, and to date, New York has done 7 million tests—these are remarkable accomplishments that New Yorkers should be proud of,” Governor Cuomo said. “New York State is demonstrating that a response guided by science and data – not politics or opinion – is the only effective way to deal with this virus. But, we must not become complacent and risk slipping backward — everyone must remember to wear their masks, socially distance, wash their hands regularly, and stay New York Tough.”

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,170 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 33 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday’s observed violations is below:

  • Bronx – 5 
  • Brooklyn – 8 
  • Manhattan – 9 
  • Queens – 3 
  • Nassau – 8

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 527 (+4)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 79
  • Hospital Counties – 30
  • Number ICU – 128 (+8)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 59 (+1)
  • Total Discharges – 74,154 (+73)
  • Deaths – 6
  • Total Deaths – 25,250

Of the 77,692 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 607, or 0.78 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region0.6%0.5%1.2%
Central New York0.9%0.9%0.7%
Finger Lakes0.8%0.5%0.5%
Long Island0.8%0.9%0.8%
Mid-Hudson0.9%0.7%0.8%
Mohawk Valley0.6%0.5%0.3%
New York City0.9%1.0%0.9%
North Country0.3%0.2%0.3%
Southern Tier0.6%0.2%0.1%
Western New York0.7%1.3%0.9%

The Governor also confirmed 607 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 425,508 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 425,508 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,65411
Allegany800
Broome1,1661
Cattaraugus1711
Cayuga1641
Chautauqua2630
Chemung1891
Chenango2180
Clinton1321
Columbia5521
Cortland970
Delaware1070
Dutchess4,68618
Erie9,14733
Essex590
Franklin540
Fulton3030
Genesee2851
Greene2981
Hamilton113
Herkimer2831
Jefferson1430
Lewis470
Livingston1780
Madison4210
Monroe5,16522
Montgomery1873
Nassau43,92938
Niagara1,5323
NYC230,223307
Oneida2,1983
Onondaga3,67411
Ontario3681
Orange11,25425
Orleans3011
Oswego2710
Otsego1180
Putnam1,4612
Rensselaer7956
Rockland14,00710
Saratoga7929
Schenectady1,11918
Schoharie690
Schuyler230
Seneca930
St. Lawrence2630
Steuben3060
Suffolk44,15950
Sullivan1,4930
Tioga1950
Tompkins2380
Ulster2,0956
Warren3120
Washington2610
Wayne2690
Westchester36,45318
Wyoming1180
Yates590

Yesterday, there were 6 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,250. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Erie1
Kings1
Manhattan2
Ontario1
Rensselaer1

