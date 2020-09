Governor Cuomo announces COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to new low

NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that New York State’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped to 410—a new low since March 16. The state’s COVID-19 infection rate has been less than 1 percent for 30 straight days. The number of new cases, the percentage of tests that were positive, and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

“We know based on experience that an incremental, data-driven reopening is the best way to protect the health and safety of all New Yorkers. As this virus continues to be a national crisis, it’s clear that caution is a virtue, not a vice,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our infection rate has been below 1 percent for 30 days, and New Yorkers can help us keep that streak going by wearing masks, socially distancing, and washing their hands. Our actions today determine the rate of infection tomorrow, so as the Labor Day weekend continues, I urge everyone to be smart so we don’t see a spike in the weeks ahead.”

Oneonta SWAT Team Testing Effort

The Governor also announced the results of the State’s testing SWAT Team’s focused testing effort in the City of Oneonta in Otsego County over the past five days. A total of 1,965 tests were performed at the 3 sites with results delivered in 15 minutes. A total of 91 positive cases were identified, for a positivity rate of 4.6 percent. Contact tracing efforts in partnership with local health departments are ongoing. However, test results show that the cases continue to be connected to ongoing spread among college students with 85 of the 91 positives cases being individuals aged 18-24. Of the 738 tests for individuals in this age bracket, 11.5 percent tested positive. For the 1,227 individuals tested who were not in the 18-24 age bracket, the positivity rate was 0.48 percent.

To ensure continued availability of rapid result testing over the next weeks in Oneonta, Governor Cuomo directed the State Department of Health to lend for use over the next weeks 4 rapid result testing machines to the local health department and provide an initial allotment of test kits, enabling more than 750 additional rapid tests to be administered over the next weeks. The test results are delivered in 15 minutes, allowing contact tracing efforts to begin immediately. The machines will be distributed on loan from the New York State Department of Health.