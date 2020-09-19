Governor Cuomo announces new record-high number of COVID-19 tests reported to New York State

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 14: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a press conference at his Midtown Manhattan office, September 14, 2018 in New York City. Cuomo discussed his primary night election victory as well as a range of other topics. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced a new record-high number of test results — 110,444 — were reported to New York State yesterday. Yesterday, 0.89 of test results reported to New York State were positive. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

“When we first started this journey a few months ago, we only had the capacity to do a few hundred tests per day – we have now reached a new record with over 110,000 tests reported to the State in one day,” Governor Cuomo said. “Despite testing more than most other states, our infection rate remains below one percent. But this pandemic is not over. We must protect our progress, and it’s going to take all of us to keep up our hard work to do so. Everyone must continue to wash their hands, wear their masks, remain socially distant and above all, stay New York Tough.”

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,434 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 6 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday’s observed violations is below:

Brooklyn – 1

– 1 Suffolk – 5

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 467 (-11)

– 467 (-11) Patients Newly Admitted – 61

– 61 Hospital Counties – 31

– 31 Number ICU – 144 (+3)

– 144 (+3) Number ICU with Intubation – 60 (-2)

– 60 (-2) Total Discharges – 76,101 (+65

– 76,101 (+65 Deaths – 2

– 2 Total Deaths – 25,425

Of the 110,444 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 986, or 0.89 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 1.0% 0.5% 0.8% Central New York 1.2% 1.6% 0.5% Finger Lakes 0.6% 0.4% 0.5% Long Island 1.1% 0.9% 1.0% Mid-Hudson 1.4% 1.4% 1.2% Mohawk Valley 0.6% 0.4% 0.4% New York City 1.0% 0.9% 1.1% North Country 0.2% 0.4% 0.3% Southern Tier 0.4% 0.4% 0.4% Western New York 1.5% 1.2% 0.9%

The Governor also confirmed 986 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 449,038 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 449,038 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 3,006 27 Allegany 96 1 Broome 1,459 9 Cattaraugus 253 4 Cayuga 196 1 Chautauqua 536 1 Chemung 322 17 Chenango 248 0 Clinton 154 0 Columbia 580 0 Cortland 155 5 Delaware 130 1 Dutchess 5,053 3 Erie 10,917 44 Essex 158 1 Franklin 64 0 Fulton 332 1 Genesee 314 5 Greene 319 0 Hamilton 15 1 Herkimer 319 1 Jefferson 161 1 Lewis 50 0 Livingston 201 0 Madison 486 2 Monroe 5,876 19 Montgomery 223 4 Nassau 46,154 102 Niagara 1,714 7 NYC 239,798 492 Oneida 2,373 4 Onondaga 4,201 16 Ontario 456 2 Orange 11,790 30 Orleans 323 1 Oswego 424 6 Otsego 325 1 Putnam 1,573 4 Rensselaer 896 1 Rockland 14,801 54 Saratoga 990 5 Schenectady 1,377 3 Schoharie 83 0 Schuyler 37 0 Seneca 105 0 St. Lawrence 315 1 Steuben 344 2 Suffolk 46,010 54 Sullivan 1,570 2 Tioga 222 0 Tompkins 394 4 Ulster 2,239 4 Warren 356 2 Washington 287 0 Wayne 309 3 Westchester 37,755 37 Wyoming 132 1 Yates 62 0

Yesterday, there were 2 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,425. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: