Governor Cuomo announces new record-high number of COVID-19 tests reported to New York State

FILE – In this May 27, 2020, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington. Cuomo used a Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, appearance on public radio to offer the failure of New York to institute a statewide mask mandate earlier as an example of a lesson for other states. “I was the first person in the nation to do masks. I should have done masks earlier,” Cuomo said on WAMC. “That would have made a dramatic difference. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced a new record-high number of test results—102,925—were reported to New York State yesterday. Yesterday’s infection rate of 0.82 percent marked the 36th straight day that it has been below 1 percent. No deaths were reported in New York City yesterday. The number of new cases, the percentage of tests that were positive, and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

“Testing is a cornerstone of our efforts to keep New Yorkers safe from COVID-19. The more testing you do, the more accurate a picture of the virus’ spread you have,” Governor Cuomo said. “Yesterday’s record-high number of tests helps the state make informed decisions to protect the welfare of New Yorkers, and helps them make informed decisions for themselves. But testing alone isn’t enough, and we need residents to continue to wear masks, social distance and wash their hands. We will get out on the other side of this together, but in the meantime, we have to stay New York Tough.”

The governor also announced that New York State has distributed 6 million bottles of NYS Clean hand sanitizer. Throughout the pandemic, hand sanitizer has been provided at no charge to healthcare facilities, government agencies, food banks, schools, colleges, public housing, public transportation, prisons, first responders, frontline workers, and houses of worship, among others.

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,359 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 4 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday’s observed violations is below:

  • Brooklyn – 1
  • Staten Island – 1
  • Nassau – 1
  • Suffolk – 1

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 467 (-7)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 58
  • Hospital Counties – 34
  • Number ICU – 127 (+7)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 51 (-3)
  • Total Discharges – 75,707 (+58)

Of the 102,925 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 849, or 0.82 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region1.4%1.2%1.0%
Central New York1.0%1.3%0.7%
Finger Lakes1.0%1.1%0.9%
Long Island1.0%1.3%1.4%
Mid-Hudson1.1%1.2%0.9%
Mohawk Valley0.4%1.0%0.8%
New York City1.0%0.7%0.7%
North Country0.2%0.2%0.1%
Southern Tier0.4%0.7%0.4%
Western New York1.2%1.5%1.5%

The Governor also confirmed 849 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 443,640 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 443,640 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,89614
Allegany941
Broome1,41015
Cattaraugus2390
Cayuga1872
Chautauqua50711
Chemung2478
Chenango2451
Clinton1520
Columbia5770
Cortland11910
Delaware1280
Dutchess4,9849
Erie10,56764
Essex1511
Franklin611
Fulton3161
Genesee3071
Greene3170
Hamilton140
Herkimer3120
Jefferson1570
Lewis500
Livingston1944
Madison4782
Monroe5,71236
Montgomery2181
Nassau45,63383
Niagara1,6787
NYC237,558306
Oneida2,3418
Onondaga4,06017
Ontario4358
Orange11,61117
Orleans3211
Oswego3625
Otsego31216
Putnam1,5544
Rensselaer8766
Rockland14,53020
Saratoga95512
Schenectady1,3518
Schoharie772
Schuyler322
Seneca1041
St. Lawrence3041
Steuben3260
Suffolk45,61581
Sullivan1,5491
Tioga2191
Tompkins3756
Ulster2,2156
Warren3487
Washington2838
Wayne3010
Westchester37,48632
Wyoming1281
Yates620

Yesterday, there were 2 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,384. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Nassau1

