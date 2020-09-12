Governor Cuomo announces new record-high number of COVID-19 tests reported to New York State

FILE – In this May 27, 2020, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington. Cuomo used a Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, appearance on public radio to offer the failure of New York to institute a statewide mask mandate earlier as an example of a lesson for other states. “I was the first person in the nation to do masks. I should have done masks earlier,” Cuomo said on WAMC. “That would have made a dramatic difference. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced a new record-high number of test results—102,925—were reported to New York State yesterday. Yesterday’s infection rate of 0.82 percent marked the 36th straight day that it has been below 1 percent. No deaths were reported in New York City yesterday. The number of new cases, the percentage of tests that were positive, and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

“Testing is a cornerstone of our efforts to keep New Yorkers safe from COVID-19. The more testing you do, the more accurate a picture of the virus’ spread you have,” Governor Cuomo said. “Yesterday’s record-high number of tests helps the state make informed decisions to protect the welfare of New Yorkers, and helps them make informed decisions for themselves. But testing alone isn’t enough, and we need residents to continue to wear masks, social distance and wash their hands. We will get out on the other side of this together, but in the meantime, we have to stay New York Tough.”

The governor also announced that New York State has distributed 6 million bottles of NYS Clean hand sanitizer. Throughout the pandemic, hand sanitizer has been provided at no charge to healthcare facilities, government agencies, food banks, schools, colleges, public housing, public transportation, prisons, first responders, frontline workers, and houses of worship, among others.

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,359 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 4 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday’s observed violations is below:

Brooklyn – 1

– 1 Staten Island – 1

– 1 Nassau – 1

– 1 Suffolk – 1

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 467 (-7)

– 467 (-7) Patients Newly Admitted – 58

– 58 Hospital Counties – 34

– 34 Number ICU – 127 (+7)

– 127 (+7) Number ICU with Intubation – 51 (-3)

– 51 (-3) Total Discharges – 75,707 (+58)

Of the 102,925 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 849, or 0.82 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 1.4% 1.2% 1.0% Central New York 1.0% 1.3% 0.7% Finger Lakes 1.0% 1.1% 0.9% Long Island 1.0% 1.3% 1.4% Mid-Hudson 1.1% 1.2% 0.9% Mohawk Valley 0.4% 1.0% 0.8% New York City 1.0% 0.7% 0.7% North Country 0.2% 0.2% 0.1% Southern Tier 0.4% 0.7% 0.4% Western New York 1.2% 1.5% 1.5%

The Governor also confirmed 849 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 443,640 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 443,640 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,896 14 Allegany 94 1 Broome 1,410 15 Cattaraugus 239 0 Cayuga 187 2 Chautauqua 507 11 Chemung 247 8 Chenango 245 1 Clinton 152 0 Columbia 577 0 Cortland 119 10 Delaware 128 0 Dutchess 4,984 9 Erie 10,567 64 Essex 151 1 Franklin 61 1 Fulton 316 1 Genesee 307 1 Greene 317 0 Hamilton 14 0 Herkimer 312 0 Jefferson 157 0 Lewis 50 0 Livingston 194 4 Madison 478 2 Monroe 5,712 36 Montgomery 218 1 Nassau 45,633 83 Niagara 1,678 7 NYC 237,558 306 Oneida 2,341 8 Onondaga 4,060 17 Ontario 435 8 Orange 11,611 17 Orleans 321 1 Oswego 362 5 Otsego 312 16 Putnam 1,554 4 Rensselaer 876 6 Rockland 14,530 20 Saratoga 955 12 Schenectady 1,351 8 Schoharie 77 2 Schuyler 32 2 Seneca 104 1 St. Lawrence 304 1 Steuben 326 0 Suffolk 45,615 81 Sullivan 1,549 1 Tioga 219 1 Tompkins 375 6 Ulster 2,215 6 Warren 348 7 Washington 283 8 Wayne 301 0 Westchester 37,486 32 Wyoming 128 1 Yates 62 0

Yesterday, there were 2 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,384. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: