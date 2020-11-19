Governor Cuomo announces no changes to Chemung County zone restrictions

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Governor Cuomo announces no changes to Chemung County being in the “orange zone”.

The announcement was made today during a coronavirus briefing updated COVID-19 micro-cluster focus zones in New York State.

For the past four weeks, Chemung County has been in the “orange zone forcing non-essential businesses like gyms, barbershops, and nail salons to close their door, also forcing schools in the county to go fully remote learning.

The restrictions work. And just to make it very simple, if you socially distanced, and you wore a mask, and you were smart, none of this would be a problem. It’s all self-imposed.”

FOCUS ZONE:

Chemung orange-zone focus area % positive

6.45%

4.59%

4.33%

5.74%

5.71%