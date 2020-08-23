Governor Cuomo calling to fix absentee voting

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – Governor Cuomo is ready to sign a bill that will help with voting.

Late last night, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he would sign but temporarily tweak legislation that calls for notifying voters about any errors in their ballots.

The Governor went on to say the original plan came too close to the November 3rd election.

New York offers absentee ballots by mail to voters who will be unable to vote in person. All other voters can vote in person.

Governor Cuomo believes the modifications allow voters to correct slip-ups without overtaxing an already burdened mail system.

According to the New York Board of Elections, the early voting period is October 24, 2020 – November 1, 2020