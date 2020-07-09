Governor Cuomo calls for investigation into racist graffiti found at Saranac Lake

FILE- In this Jan. 29, 2019 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a news conference in the Red Room at the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Andrew Cuomo called for an investigation after racist graffiti was found spray-painted at Saranac Lake.

“I was disgusted to learn of racist slurs spray-painted in Saranac Lake recently. This despicable act goes against our values and we will do whatever it takes to help ensure that people feel safe and welcome in their own communities,” Cuomo said.

He asked the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to provide the Village of Saranac Lake Police Department with assistance in its investigation and to hold the perpetrators responsible to the fullest extent of the law.

“I’ve said it before and I will say it again, we have absolutely zero tolerance for bigotry and hate in our state, and we will continue to call it out whenever and wherever it rears its ugly head,” Cuomo said.