Governor Cuomo grants permission for certain movie theaters to reopen

(WETM-TV) – Movie theaters in NYS have been granted permission to reopen this Friday.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is allowing all movie theaters outside of New York City to open their doors starting October 23.

For cinemas to reopen, their respective counties must have a positivity rate below 2% on a 14-day average and have no “cluster zones.”

On Friday, when they do decide to open their door, theaters will have strict guidelines in place to keep the audience safe by restricting the audience size to a capacity of 25% with a maximum of 50 people per screen.

During his Saturday briefing, Governor Cuomo also said masks will be required, and there will be assigned seating to ensure social distancing.