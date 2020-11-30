Governor Cuomo is calling for the closure of bureaucratic loopholes in police misconduct

(WETM-TV) -New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is calling for the closure of bureaucratic loopholes that allow police officers to maintain their credentials despite past misconduct.

In a phone briefing, the governor said he is looking at closing a loophole that could allow a cop accused of misconduct in one police department to get a new job at a different department.

Governor Cuomo cited a release from the Times Union about a former cop in East Greenbush who was allowed to keep his law enforcement certification — even after being accused of making inappropriate sexual advances toward women he met while on-duty.

I will be making proposals. I want the people of this state to know trust is a two-way street and the police should trust the community and the community should trust the police and the conditions exist for both of them to do it, and if there is a bad cop, that bad cop should no longer be a police officer. A bad cop does a disservice to the 99.9 percent of good cops, and we’ll make sure that happens. Andrew Cuomo, Governor of New York (D)

The governor did not give any specifics to the proposal.