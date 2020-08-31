Governor Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Cuomo Sunday announced that 100,022 test results were reported to New York State Saturday—a new record high. Hospitalizations dropped to 429, a new low since March 16, and intubations dropped to 47, a new low since March 14. New York State’s infection rate has been below 1% for 23 straight days.
“Yesterday’s highest-ever number of tests and infection rate of 0.69 percent is great news, especially when you consider what’s going on around the country and around the world,” Governor Cuomo said. “The state is doing extraordinarily well, and again, kudos to all New Yorkers because there’s no mystery as to how this happens. It’s a social action and it’s the community of the people of the State of New York acting out of mutuality and concern for one another. Everyone should continue to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands, and local governments should continue to enforce state guidance so we can get through this together.”
Governor Cuomo also reminded Western New York residents that ongoing rapid testing is being conducted at eight sites in the region. Residents can call 833-NYSTRNG to make an appointment. On August 27, the governor deployed a testing SWAT team to Western New York to address the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the region. He also announced the eight sites, which can be found here:
- Deleavan-Grider Community Center: 877 E. Delavan Ave., Buffalo, NY 14215
- True Bethel Baptist Church: 907 E. Ferry St., Buffalo, NY 14211
- Northwest Buffalo Community Center: 155 Lawn Ave., Buffalo, NY 14207
- Dunkirk Fire Murphy Training Grounds: 665 Brigham Road, Dunkirk, NY 14048
- SUNY ECC North: 6205 Main St., Williamsville, NY 14221
- Union Fire Company: 1845 Union Road, West Seneca, NY 14224
- John A. Duke Senior Center: 1201 Hyde Park Blvd., Niagara Falls, NY 14301
- YWCA of the Niagara Frontier: 32 Cottage St., Lockport, NY 14094
Saturday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force reportedly visited 1,734 establishments in New York City and Long Island and found 11 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of Saturday’s violations is below:
- Manhattan – 1
- Queens – 4
- Suffolk – 6
Sunday’s data is summarized below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 429 (-29)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 51
- Hospital Counties – 30
- Number ICU – 112 (-4)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 47 (-1)
- Total Discharges – 75,062 (+72)
- Deaths – 8
- Total Deaths – 25,327
Of the 100,022 test results reported to New York State Saturday, 698, or 0.69%, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Capital Region
|0.5%
|0.7%
|0.6%
|Central New York
|0.8%
|0.4%
|0.8%
|Finger Lakes
|0.3%
|0.5%
|0.6%
|Long Island
|0.5%
|0.6%
|0.8%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.9%
|0.8%
|0.8%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.1%
|0.6%
|0.5%
|New York City
|0.6%
|0.7%
|0.7%
|North Country
|0.8%
|0.2%
|0.4%
|Southern Tier
|0.5%
|0.4%
|0.3%
|Western New York
|1.2%
|1.2%
|1.6%
The Governor also confirmed 698 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 434,100 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 434,100 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2,764
|10
|Allegany
|89
|1
|Broome
|1,295
|9
|Cattaraugus
|201
|4
|Cayuga
|177
|0
|Chautauqua
|382
|9
|Chemung
|200
|4
|Chenango
|227
|2
|Clinton
|150
|0
|Columbia
|569
|0
|Cortland
|99
|1
|Delaware
|115
|3
|Dutchess
|4,852
|6
|Erie
|9,807
|66
|Essex
|128
|2
|Franklin
|58
|0
|Fulton
|311
|0
|Genesee
|294
|1
|Greene
|307
|0
|Hamilton
|14
|0
|Herkimer
|297
|2
|Jefferson
|150
|1
|Lewis
|49
|1
|Livingston
|182
|0
|Madison
|461
|2
|Monroe
|5,443
|21
|Montgomery
|202
|0
|Nassau
|44,610
|56
|Niagara
|1,612
|7
|NYC
|233,969
|281
|Oneida
|2,272
|4
|Onondaga
|3,883
|17
|Ontario
|389
|3
|Orange
|11,418
|8
|Orleans
|306
|0
|Oswego
|295
|4
|Otsego
|143
|9
|Putnam
|1,500
|6
|Rensselaer
|833
|3
|Rockland
|14,233
|15
|Saratoga
|842
|10
|Schenectady
|1,260
|5
|Schoharie
|69
|0
|Schuyler
|26
|0
|Seneca
|100
|2
|St. Lawrence
|274
|1
|Steuben
|315
|2
|Suffolk
|44,763
|51
|Sullivan
|1,521
|5
|Tioga
|208
|0
|Tompkins
|264
|3
|Ulster
|2,168
|6
|Warren
|321
|0
|Washington
|267
|0
|Wayne
|280
|0
|Westchester
|36,949
|54
|Wyoming
|126
|1
|Yates
|61
|0
Saturday, there were eight deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,327. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Erie
|1
|Essex
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Nassau
|1
|Queens
|2
|Schenectady
|1
|Westchester
|1
