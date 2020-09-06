Governor Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Cuomo Sunday announced that New York State’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped to 410—a new low since March 16. The state’s COVID-19 infection rate has been less than 1% for 30 straight days.
“We know based on experience that an incremental, data-driven reopening is the best way to protect the health and safety of all New Yorkers. As this virus continues to be a national crisis, it’s clear that caution is a virtue, not a vice,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our infection rate has been below 1 percent for 30 days, and New Yorkers can help us keep that streak going by wearing masks, socially distancing, and washing their hands. Our actions today determine the rate of infection tomorrow, so as the Labor Day weekend continues, I urge everyone to be smart so we don’t see a spike in the weeks ahead.”
Sunday’s data is summarized below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 410 (-15)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 53
- Hospital Counties – 33
- Number ICU – 119 (+4)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 56 (-5)
- Total Discharges – 75,425 (+59)
- Deaths – 9
- Total Deaths – 25,359
Of the 85,630 test results reported to New York State Saturday, 729, or 0.85 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Capital Region
|1.1%
|0.5%
|0.9%
|Central New York
|0.6%
|0.7%
|0.8%
|Finger Lakes
|0.8%
|0.6%
|0.7%
|Long Island
|1.4%
|1.5%
|1.1%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.0%
|1.1%
|0.9%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.5%
|0.7%
|0.9%
|New York City
|0.7%
|0.7%
|0.7%
|North Country
|0.4%
|0.2%
|0.2%
|Southern Tier
|0.8%
|0.2%
|0.5%
|Western New York
|1.6%
|1.2%
|2.0%
The Governor also confirmed 729 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 439,501 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 439,501 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2,831
|8
|Allegany
|92
|0
|Broome
|1,357
|7
|Cattaraugus
|229
|2
|Cayuga
|183
|1
|Chautauqua
|475
|4
|Chemung
|208
|2
|Chenango
|235
|2
|Clinton
|152
|0
|Columbia
|575
|0
|Cortland
|103
|1
|Delaware
|123
|0
|Dutchess
|4,928
|14
|Erie
|10,266
|54
|Essex
|148
|1
|Franklin
|59
|0
|Fulton
|312
|0
|Genesee
|301
|1
|Greene
|314
|1
|Hamilton
|14
|0
|Herkimer
|308
|2
|Jefferson
|154
|0
|Lewis
|49
|0
|Livingston
|189
|1
|Madison
|474
|0
|Monroe
|5,572
|21
|Montgomery
|215
|1
|Nassau
|45,193
|78
|Niagara
|1,650
|7
|NYC
|236,009
|295
|Oneida
|2,302
|4
|Onondaga
|3,983
|19
|Ontario
|405
|4
|Orange
|11,515
|11
|Orleans
|314
|4
|Oswego
|325
|0
|Otsego
|268
|19
|Putnam
|1,531
|3
|Rensselaer
|859
|1
|Rockland
|14,396
|14
|Saratoga
|889
|12
|Schenectady
|1,310
|11
|Schoharie
|73
|1
|Schuyler
|28
|1
|Seneca
|102
|0
|St. Lawrence
|296
|3
|Steuben
|320
|1
|Suffolk
|45,258
|58
|Sullivan
|1,543
|0
|Tioga
|212
|1
|Tompkins
|332
|11
|Ulster
|2,201
|2
|Warren
|326
|1
|Washington
|270
|1
|Wayne
|291
|3
|Westchester
|37,246
|41
|Wyoming
|126
|0
|Yates
|62
|0
Saturday, there were nine deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,359. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Broome
|1
|Erie
|2
|Essex
|2
|Kings
|2
|Manhattan
|1
|Schenectady
|1
