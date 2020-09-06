Governor Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Cuomo Sunday announced that New York State’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped to 410—a new low since March 16. The state’s COVID-19 infection rate has been less than 1% for 30 straight days.

“We know based on experience that an incremental, data-driven reopening is the best way to protect the health and safety of all New Yorkers. As this virus continues to be a national crisis, it’s clear that caution is a virtue, not a vice,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our infection rate has been below 1 percent for 30 days, and New Yorkers can help us keep that streak going by wearing masks, socially distancing, and washing their hands. Our actions today determine the rate of infection tomorrow, so as the Labor Day weekend continues, I urge everyone to be smart so we don’t see a spike in the weeks ahead.”

Sunday’s data is summarized below:

Patient Hospitalization – 410 (-15)

Patients Newly Admitted – 53

Hospital Counties – 33

Number ICU – 119 (+4)

Number ICU with Intubation – 56 (-5)

Total Discharges – 75,425 (+59)

Deaths – 9

Total Deaths – 25,359

Of the 85,630 test results reported to New York State Saturday, 729, or 0.85 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 1.1% 0.5% 0.9% Central New York 0.6% 0.7% 0.8% Finger Lakes 0.8% 0.6% 0.7% Long Island 1.4% 1.5% 1.1% Mid-Hudson 1.0% 1.1% 0.9% Mohawk Valley 1.5% 0.7% 0.9% New York City 0.7% 0.7% 0.7% North Country 0.4% 0.2% 0.2% Southern Tier 0.8% 0.2% 0.5% Western New York 1.6% 1.2% 2.0%

The Governor also confirmed 729 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 439,501 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 439,501 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,831 8 Allegany 92 0 Broome 1,357 7 Cattaraugus 229 2 Cayuga 183 1 Chautauqua 475 4 Chemung 208 2 Chenango 235 2 Clinton 152 0 Columbia 575 0 Cortland 103 1 Delaware 123 0 Dutchess 4,928 14 Erie 10,266 54 Essex 148 1 Franklin 59 0 Fulton 312 0 Genesee 301 1 Greene 314 1 Hamilton 14 0 Herkimer 308 2 Jefferson 154 0 Lewis 49 0 Livingston 189 1 Madison 474 0 Monroe 5,572 21 Montgomery 215 1 Nassau 45,193 78 Niagara 1,650 7 NYC 236,009 295 Oneida 2,302 4 Onondaga 3,983 19 Ontario 405 4 Orange 11,515 11 Orleans 314 4 Oswego 325 0 Otsego 268 19 Putnam 1,531 3 Rensselaer 859 1 Rockland 14,396 14 Saratoga 889 12 Schenectady 1,310 11 Schoharie 73 1 Schuyler 28 1 Seneca 102 0 St. Lawrence 296 3 Steuben 320 1 Suffolk 45,258 58 Sullivan 1,543 0 Tioga 212 1 Tompkins 332 11 Ulster 2,201 2 Warren 326 1 Washington 270 1 Wayne 291 3 Westchester 37,246 41 Wyoming 126 0 Yates 62 0

Saturday, there were nine deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,359. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: