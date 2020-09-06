Governor Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Cuomo Sunday announced that New York State’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped to 410—a new low since March 16. The state’s COVID-19 infection rate has been less than 1% for 30 straight days.

“We know based on experience that an incremental, data-driven reopening is the best way to protect the health and safety of all New Yorkers. As this virus continues to be a national crisis, it’s clear that caution is a virtue, not a vice,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our infection rate has been below 1 percent for 30 days, and New Yorkers can help us keep that streak going by wearing masks, socially distancing, and washing their hands. Our actions today determine the rate of infection tomorrow, so as the Labor Day weekend continues, I urge everyone to be smart so we don’t see a spike in the weeks ahead.”

Sunday’s data is summarized below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 410 (-15)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 53
  • Hospital Counties – 33
  • Number ICU – 119 (+4)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 56 (-5)
  • Total Discharges – 75,425 (+59)
  • Deaths – 9
  • Total Deaths – 25,359

Of the 85,630 test results reported to New York State Saturday, 729, or 0.85 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region1.1%0.5%0.9%
Central New York0.6%0.7%0.8%
Finger Lakes0.8%0.6%0.7%
Long Island1.4%1.5%1.1%
Mid-Hudson1.0%1.1%0.9%
Mohawk Valley1.5%0.7%0.9%
New York City0.7%0.7%0.7%
North Country0.4%0.2%0.2%
Southern Tier0.8%0.2%0.5%
Western New York1.6%1.2%2.0%

The Governor also confirmed 729 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 439,501 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 439,501 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,8318
Allegany920
Broome1,3577
Cattaraugus2292
Cayuga1831
Chautauqua4754
Chemung2082
Chenango2352
Clinton1520
Columbia5750
Cortland1031
Delaware1230
Dutchess4,92814
Erie10,26654
Essex1481
Franklin590
Fulton3120
Genesee3011
Greene3141
Hamilton140
Herkimer3082
Jefferson1540
Lewis490
Livingston1891
Madison4740
Monroe5,57221
Montgomery2151
Nassau45,19378
Niagara1,6507
NYC236,009295
Oneida2,3024
Onondaga3,98319
Ontario4054
Orange11,51511
Orleans3144
Oswego3250
Otsego26819
Putnam1,5313
Rensselaer8591
Rockland14,39614
Saratoga88912
Schenectady1,31011
Schoharie731
Schuyler281
Seneca1020
St. Lawrence2963
Steuben3201
Suffolk45,25858
Sullivan1,5430
Tioga2121
Tompkins33211
Ulster2,2012
Warren3261
Washington2701
Wayne2913
Westchester37,24641
Wyoming1260
Yates620

Saturday, there were nine deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,359. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Broome1
Erie2
Essex2
Kings2
Manhattan1
Schenectady1

