Governor Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Saturday’s infection rate of 0.99 percent marked the 37th straight day that the rate has remained below 1%.
“Our numbers continue to reflect the work of New Yorkers, who ultimately flattened the curve,” Governor Cuomo said. “For 37 days, our infection rate has remained below one percent, which is incredible when you think back to where we were in the spring. As we head into the fall and flu season ahead, we need everyone to continue to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands, and above all, stay New York tough.”
Sunday’s data is summarized below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 464 (-3)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 57
- Hospital Counties – 33
- Number ICU – 131 (+4)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 54 (+3)
- Total Discharges – 75,767 (+60)
- Deaths – 6
- Total Deaths – 25,390
Of the 72,668 test results reported to New York State Saturday, 725, or 0.99 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Capital Region
|1.2%
|1.0%
|1.0%
|Central New York
|1.3%
|0.7%
|2.0%
|Finger Lakes
|1.1%
|0.9%
|0.6%
|Long Island
|1.3%
|1.4%
|1.2%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.2%
|0.9%
|1.2%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.0%
|0.8%
|0.4%
|New York City
|0.7%
|0.7%
|0.8%
|North Country
|0.2%
|0.1%
|0.2%
|Southern Tier
|0.7%
|0.4%
|0.4%
|Western New York
|1.5%
|1.5%
|2.0%
The Governor also confirmed 725 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 444,365 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 444,365 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2,915
|19
|Allegany
|94
|0
|Broome
|1,418
|8
|Cattaraugus
|241
|2
|Cayuga
|190
|3
|Chautauqua
|515
|8
|Chemung
|251
|4
|Chenango
|245
|0
|Clinton
|153
|1
|Columbia
|577
|0
|Cortland
|128
|9
|Delaware
|128
|0
|Dutchess
|4,986
|2
|Erie
|10,637
|70
|Essex
|151
|0
|Franklin
|63
|2
|Fulton
|318
|2
|Genesee
|307
|0
|Greene
|318
|1
|Hamilton
|14
|0
|Herkimer
|313
|1
|Jefferson
|157
|0
|Lewis
|50
|0
|Livingston
|196
|2
|Madison
|478
|0
|Monroe
|5,727
|15
|Montgomery
|218
|0
|Nassau
|45,711
|78
|Niagara
|1,685
|7
|NYC
|237,802
|244
|Oneida
|2,347
|6
|Onondaga
|4,081
|21
|Ontario
|439
|4
|Orange
|11,635
|24
|Orleans
|321
|0
|Oswego
|388
|26
|Otsego
|314
|2
|Putnam
|1,557
|3
|Rensselaer
|879
|3
|Rockland
|14,547
|17
|Saratoga
|961
|6
|Schenectady
|1,356
|5
|Schoharie
|78
|1
|Schuyler
|32
|0
|Seneca
|104
|0
|St. Lawrence
|304
|0
|Steuben
|326
|0
|Suffolk
|45,683
|68
|Sullivan
|1,553
|4
|Tioga
|219
|0
|Tompkins
|381
|6
|Ulster
|2,218
|3
|Warren
|348
|0
|Washington
|284
|1
|Wayne
|303
|2
|Westchester
|37,531
|45
|Wyoming
|128
|0
|Yates
|62
|0
Saturday, there were six deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,390. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|2
|Essex
|1
|Onondaga
|1
|Orange
|1
|Suffolk
|1
