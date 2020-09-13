Governor Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Saturday’s infection rate of 0.99 percent marked the 37th straight day that the rate has remained below 1%.

“Our numbers continue to reflect the work of New Yorkers, who ultimately flattened the curve,” Governor Cuomo said. “For 37 days, our infection rate has remained below one percent, which is incredible when you think back to where we were in the spring. As we head into the fall and flu season ahead, we need everyone to continue to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands, and above all, stay New York tough.”

Sunday’s data is summarized below:

Patient Hospitalization – 464 (-3)

Patients Newly Admitted – 57

Hospital Counties – 33

Number ICU – 131 (+4)

Number ICU with Intubation – 54 (+3)

Total Discharges – 75,767 (+60)

Deaths – 6

Total Deaths – 25,390

Of the 72,668 test results reported to New York State Saturday, 725, or 0.99 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 1.2% 1.0% 1.0% Central New York 1.3% 0.7% 2.0% Finger Lakes 1.1% 0.9% 0.6% Long Island 1.3% 1.4% 1.2% Mid-Hudson 1.2% 0.9% 1.2% Mohawk Valley 1.0% 0.8% 0.4% New York City 0.7% 0.7% 0.8% North Country 0.2% 0.1% 0.2% Southern Tier 0.7% 0.4% 0.4% Western New York 1.5% 1.5% 2.0%

The Governor also confirmed 725 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 444,365 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 444,365 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,915 19 Allegany 94 0 Broome 1,418 8 Cattaraugus 241 2 Cayuga 190 3 Chautauqua 515 8 Chemung 251 4 Chenango 245 0 Clinton 153 1 Columbia 577 0 Cortland 128 9 Delaware 128 0 Dutchess 4,986 2 Erie 10,637 70 Essex 151 0 Franklin 63 2 Fulton 318 2 Genesee 307 0 Greene 318 1 Hamilton 14 0 Herkimer 313 1 Jefferson 157 0 Lewis 50 0 Livingston 196 2 Madison 478 0 Monroe 5,727 15 Montgomery 218 0 Nassau 45,711 78 Niagara 1,685 7 NYC 237,802 244 Oneida 2,347 6 Onondaga 4,081 21 Ontario 439 4 Orange 11,635 24 Orleans 321 0 Oswego 388 26 Otsego 314 2 Putnam 1,557 3 Rensselaer 879 3 Rockland 14,547 17 Saratoga 961 6 Schenectady 1,356 5 Schoharie 78 1 Schuyler 32 0 Seneca 104 0 St. Lawrence 304 0 Steuben 326 0 Suffolk 45,683 68 Sullivan 1,553 4 Tioga 219 0 Tompkins 381 6 Ulster 2,218 3 Warren 348 0 Washington 284 1 Wayne 303 2 Westchester 37,531 45 Wyoming 128 0 Yates 62 0

Saturday, there were six deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,390. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: