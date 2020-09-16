Governor Cuomo provides Wednesday coronavirus update

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Cuomo Wednesday announced the infection rate in New York State dropped below 1% again to 0.87%.

“Our numbers continue to remain low, thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers, who rose to the occasion and ultimately flattened the curve,” Governor Cuomo said. “We have been calibrating our reopening based on real-time data, and we will continue to make decisions based on science and facts, because this thing is not over. Having our infection rate come back down to 0.87 is great news for us – we don’t want to see our infection rate go over one percent for any period of time. There is no margin for error: It’s going to take all of us to keep wearing our masks, washing our hands and remaining socially distant.”

Wednesday’s data is summarized below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 483 (+2)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 69
  • Hospital Counties – 35
  • Number ICU – 138 (-6)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 67 (+7)
  • Total Discharges – 75,903 (+56)
  • Deaths – 4
  • Total Deaths – 25,410

Of the 75,087 test results reported to New York State Tuesday, 652, or 0.87%, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONSUNDAYMONDAYTUESDAY
Capital Region0.4%0.8%0.7%
Central New York1.4%1.7%1.1%
Finger Lakes0.8%0.7%0.5%
Long Island0.9%1.2%1.3%
Mid-Hudson1.6%1.2%1.4%
Mohawk Valley0.4%1.0%0.3%
New York City1.0%1.1%0.8%
North Country0.5%0.3%0.3%
Southern Tier0.1%0.4%0.2%
Western New York1.2%1.4%1.1%

The Governor also confirmed 652 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 446,366 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 446,366 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,94812
Allegany940
Broome1,4285
Cattaraugus2453
Cayuga1932
Chautauqua5274
Chemung2756
Chenango2450
Clinton1540
Columbia5770
Cortland1370
Delaware1291
Dutchess5,0148
Erie10,75236
Essex1541
Franklin630
Fulton3251
Genesee3070
Greene3180
Hamilton140
Herkimer3141
Jefferson1580
Lewis500
Livingston1971
Madison4800
Monroe5,80916
Montgomery2180
Nassau45,90666
Niagara1,6941
NYC238,625252
Oneida2,3593
Onondaga4,13319
Ontario4495
Orange11,71135
Orleans3220
Oswego4097
Otsego3182
Putnam1,5651
Rensselaer8873
Rockland14,66043
Saratoga9705
Schenectady1,3624
Schoharie830
Schuyler330
Seneca1040
St. Lawrence3102
Steuben3343
Suffolk45,84358
Sullivan1,5612
Tioga2210
Tompkins3862
Ulster2,2294
Warren3513
Washington2862
Wayne3040
Westchester37,63433
Wyoming1300
Yates620

Tuesday, there were four deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,410. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Dutchess1
Kings1
Queens1
Westchester1

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now