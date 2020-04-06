Governor Cuomo raises the fines on “social distancing”

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The new norm is being six feet from one another, something most people are still having an issue with handling.

Although at this time, this may seem disappointing, health experts say this is one of the ways to slow the spread of the virus.

Recently, the Trump Administration and Governor Cuomo put an extension on social distancing from April 12th until the end of the month.

Today in his daily briefing, Governor Cuomo raised the fines for citizens of New York State not following the social distancing guidelines, from $500 to $1,000. Also, for the remainder of the month, the closings of schools and non-essential have been extended as well.