Governor Cuomo updates New Yorkers on state’s progress during COVID-19 pandemic

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference on September 08, 2020 in New York City. Cuomo, though easing restrictions on casinos and malls throughout the state, has declined to do so for indoor dining in restaurants in New York City despite pressure from business owners, citing struggles by the city to enforce the state’s previous orders. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In the top 20 ZIP codes in areas that have seen recent outbreaks – Brooklyn, Queens and Rockland and Orange Counties – 5,392 tests were conducted, yielding 261 positives or a 4.8 percent positivity rate. In the remainder of the state, 104,937 tests were conducted yielding 961 positives or a 0.91 percent positivity rate.

“Local governments have not done an effective job of enforcement in these hot spot ZIP codes. The State will be doing aggressive enforcement starting tomorrow,” Governor Cuomo said. “As we saw with bars and restaurants, when the State initiated enforcement actions compliance greatly increased. However, the State cannot take over effective enforcement for every jurisdiction and if a local jurisdiction cannot or will not perform effective enforcement of violating entities, notify the State and we will close all business activity in the hot spots where the local governments cannot do compliance.

“I’m concerned about the lack of testing in the schools,” Governor Cuomo continued. “If the localities do not do testing immediately in the schools in those areas, the State will close them immediately. We all want schools to reopen IF they can reopen safely. I have assured the parents of this State that I would not send my child to a school that I didn’t know was safe. Without testing we can’t assure parents and teachers of the safety of that school.”

The governor also announced that New York State will deploy personnel to directly enforce state guidance within the hot spot ZIP codes. Enforcement has already begun and will increase this week. The new effort is modelled on the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force that has been enforcing state guidance at bars and restaurants in New York City and on Long Island. Local businesses that violate the law can be subject to fines and closures.

New York State continues to track clusters with a particular focus on areas where there are hot spot, cluster situations. Within the top 20 ZIP codes in counties with recent outbreaks – Brooklyn, Queens and Rockland and Orange Counties – the average rate of positive tests is 4.8 percent. The rate of positive tests for the remainder of New York State, not counting these 20 ZIP codes, is 0.91 percent. These 20 ZIP codes contained 21 percent of all positive cases in New York State yesterday, but represent only 6.7 percent of the state’s population.

Areas in hot spot communities, predominantly in Brooklyn, Queens and Rockland and Orange Counties, will continue to be subject of focused testing efforts including access to rapid testing machines. The top 20 ZIP codes for highest positivity over the past seven days in these counties is available below:

COUNTYZIP% POSITIVE 10/3% POSITIVE 10/2% POSITIVE – 3 DAY AVG% POSITIVE – 7 DAY AVG% POSITIVE – 14 DAY AVG
Orange1095013.7%27.6%21.2%18.4%17.3%
Rockland1095215.1%9.5%11.2%13.5%12.8%
Rockland109778.6%11.6%11.4%13.1%11.8%
Kings1122311.3%9.0%9.4%7.9%7.0%
Rockland109016.1%5.1%7.1%7.5%6.1%
Kings112308.7%6.5%6.7%6.6%5.8%
Kings112106.7%5.5%5.4%5.7%4.9%
Kings112193.9%4.0%5.0%5.1%5.3%
Queens113673.8%4.1%5.9%4.6%4.0%
Kings112043.5%3.4%3.9%4.2%4.6%
Kings112293.0%5.4%4.3%4.2%3.9%
Orange125507.2%5.0%5.0%3.5%2.5%
Queens116912.4%3.0%3.2%3.5%2.7%
Queens113741.7%2.9%3.0%3.2%3.0%
Kings112184.6%2.6%3.1%2.9%2.6%
Kings112353.4%2.3%2.5%2.7%2.4%
Kings112342.5%2.3%2.1%2.3%2.1%
Queens114323.2%0.6%2.3%2.1%1.8%
Kings112113.2%1.7%2.3%2.1%1.7%
Queens113751.0%2.0%1.7%1.9%1.4%

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 785 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 4 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday’s observed violations is below:

  • Brooklyn – 2
  • Nassau – 2

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 618 (-29)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 72
  • Hospital Counties – 36
  • Number ICU – 138 (-11)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 67 (-3)
  • Total Discharges – 77,090 (+86)
  • Deaths – 14
  • Total Deaths – 25,519

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region0.9%0.8%0.8%
Central New York0.7%0.8%0.8%
Finger Lakes1.0%0.6%0.6%
Long Island1.3%1.2%0.9%
Mid-Hudson2.6%2.3%1.4%
Mohawk Valley0.4%0.3%0.4%
New York City1.4%1.4%1.4%
North Country0.2%0.3%0.3%
Southern Tier1.0%1.5%1.1%
Western New York1.2%1.1%1.1%

Each New York City borough’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Bronx1.0%1.0%1.0%
Brooklyn1.9%2.3%2.4%
Manhattan0.7%0.7%0.7%
Queens1.7%1.2%1.3%
Staten Island1.5%1.4%1.1%

Of the 464,582 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany3,19015
Allegany1240
Broome1,94751
Cattaraugus3031
Cayuga2313
Chautauqua62918
Chemung72170
Chenango2612
Clinton1661
Columbia6083
Cortland22318
Delaware1411
Dutchess5,17910
Erie11,76770
Essex1700
Franklin702
Fulton3472
Genesee3442
Greene3477
Hamilton150
Herkimer3462
Jefferson1760
Lewis510
Livingston2111
Madison5030
Monroe6,20620
Montgomery2381
Nassau47,24679
Niagara1,82815
NYC246,417532
Oneida2,47810
Onondaga4,5379
Ontario4893
Orange12,39434
Orleans3370
Oswego5213
Otsego3462
Putnam1,6504
Rensselaer9447
Rockland16,01643
Saratoga1,0955
Schenectady1,4294
Schoharie860
Schuyler512
Seneca1100
St. Lawrence3352
Steuben53414
Suffolk46,84272
Sullivan1,6151
Tioga27410
Tompkins4457
Ulster2,31512
Warren4136
Washington3070
Wayne3320
Westchester38,47544
Wyoming1411
Yates661

Yesterday, there were 14 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,519. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Chemung1
Erie3
Nassau1
Oneida1
Queens3
Schenectady1
Steuben3
Westchester1

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now