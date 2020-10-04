Governor Cuomo updates New Yorkers on state’s progress during COVID-19 pandemic

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference on September 08, 2020 in New York City. Cuomo, though easing restrictions on casinos and malls throughout the state, has declined to do so for indoor dining in restaurants in New York City despite pressure from business owners, citing struggles by the city to enforce the state’s previous orders. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In the top 20 ZIP codes in areas that have seen recent outbreaks – Brooklyn, Queens and Rockland and Orange Counties – 5,392 tests were conducted, yielding 261 positives or a 4.8 percent positivity rate. In the remainder of the state, 104,937 tests were conducted yielding 961 positives or a 0.91 percent positivity rate.

“Local governments have not done an effective job of enforcement in these hot spot ZIP codes. The State will be doing aggressive enforcement starting tomorrow,” Governor Cuomo said. “As we saw with bars and restaurants, when the State initiated enforcement actions compliance greatly increased. However, the State cannot take over effective enforcement for every jurisdiction and if a local jurisdiction cannot or will not perform effective enforcement of violating entities, notify the State and we will close all business activity in the hot spots where the local governments cannot do compliance.

“I’m concerned about the lack of testing in the schools,” Governor Cuomo continued. “If the localities do not do testing immediately in the schools in those areas, the State will close them immediately. We all want schools to reopen IF they can reopen safely. I have assured the parents of this State that I would not send my child to a school that I didn’t know was safe. Without testing we can’t assure parents and teachers of the safety of that school.”

The governor also announced that New York State will deploy personnel to directly enforce state guidance within the hot spot ZIP codes. Enforcement has already begun and will increase this week. The new effort is modelled on the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force that has been enforcing state guidance at bars and restaurants in New York City and on Long Island. Local businesses that violate the law can be subject to fines and closures.

New York State continues to track clusters with a particular focus on areas where there are hot spot, cluster situations. Within the top 20 ZIP codes in counties with recent outbreaks – Brooklyn, Queens and Rockland and Orange Counties – the average rate of positive tests is 4.8 percent. The rate of positive tests for the remainder of New York State, not counting these 20 ZIP codes, is 0.91 percent. These 20 ZIP codes contained 21 percent of all positive cases in New York State yesterday, but represent only 6.7 percent of the state’s population.

Areas in hot spot communities, predominantly in Brooklyn, Queens and Rockland and Orange Counties, will continue to be subject of focused testing efforts including access to rapid testing machines. The top 20 ZIP codes for highest positivity over the past seven days in these counties is available below:

COUNTY ZIP % POSITIVE 10/3 % POSITIVE 10/2 % POSITIVE – 3 DAY AVG % POSITIVE – 7 DAY AVG % POSITIVE – 14 DAY AVG Orange 10950 13.7% 27.6% 21.2% 18.4% 17.3% Rockland 10952 15.1% 9.5% 11.2% 13.5% 12.8% Rockland 10977 8.6% 11.6% 11.4% 13.1% 11.8% Kings 11223 11.3% 9.0% 9.4% 7.9% 7.0% Rockland 10901 6.1% 5.1% 7.1% 7.5% 6.1% Kings 11230 8.7% 6.5% 6.7% 6.6% 5.8% Kings 11210 6.7% 5.5% 5.4% 5.7% 4.9% Kings 11219 3.9% 4.0% 5.0% 5.1% 5.3% Queens 11367 3.8% 4.1% 5.9% 4.6% 4.0% Kings 11204 3.5% 3.4% 3.9% 4.2% 4.6% Kings 11229 3.0% 5.4% 4.3% 4.2% 3.9% Orange 12550 7.2% 5.0% 5.0% 3.5% 2.5% Queens 11691 2.4% 3.0% 3.2% 3.5% 2.7% Queens 11374 1.7% 2.9% 3.0% 3.2% 3.0% Kings 11218 4.6% 2.6% 3.1% 2.9% 2.6% Kings 11235 3.4% 2.3% 2.5% 2.7% 2.4% Kings 11234 2.5% 2.3% 2.1% 2.3% 2.1% Queens 11432 3.2% 0.6% 2.3% 2.1% 1.8% Kings 11211 3.2% 1.7% 2.3% 2.1% 1.7% Queens 11375 1.0% 2.0% 1.7% 1.9% 1.4%

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 785 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 4 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday’s observed violations is below:

Brooklyn – 2

– 2 Nassau – 2

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 618 (-29)

– 618 (-29) Patients Newly Admitted – 72

– 72 Hospital Counties – 36

– 36 Number ICU – 138 (-11)

– 138 (-11) Number ICU with Intubation – 67 (-3)

– 67 (-3) Total Discharges – 77,090 (+86)

– 77,090 (+86) Deaths – 14

– 14 Total Deaths – 25,519

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 0.9% 0.8% 0.8% Central New York 0.7% 0.8% 0.8% Finger Lakes 1.0% 0.6% 0.6% Long Island 1.3% 1.2% 0.9% Mid-Hudson 2.6% 2.3% 1.4% Mohawk Valley 0.4% 0.3% 0.4% New York City 1.4% 1.4% 1.4% North Country 0.2% 0.3% 0.3% Southern Tier 1.0% 1.5% 1.1% Western New York 1.2% 1.1% 1.1%

Each New York City borough’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Bronx 1.0% 1.0% 1.0% Brooklyn 1.9% 2.3% 2.4% Manhattan 0.7% 0.7% 0.7% Queens 1.7% 1.2% 1.3% Staten Island 1.5% 1.4% 1.1%

Of the 464,582 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 3,190 15 Allegany 124 0 Broome 1,947 51 Cattaraugus 303 1 Cayuga 231 3 Chautauqua 629 18 Chemung 721 70 Chenango 261 2 Clinton 166 1 Columbia 608 3 Cortland 223 18 Delaware 141 1 Dutchess 5,179 10 Erie 11,767 70 Essex 170 0 Franklin 70 2 Fulton 347 2 Genesee 344 2 Greene 347 7 Hamilton 15 0 Herkimer 346 2 Jefferson 176 0 Lewis 51 0 Livingston 211 1 Madison 503 0 Monroe 6,206 20 Montgomery 238 1 Nassau 47,246 79 Niagara 1,828 15 NYC 246,417 532 Oneida 2,478 10 Onondaga 4,537 9 Ontario 489 3 Orange 12,394 34 Orleans 337 0 Oswego 521 3 Otsego 346 2 Putnam 1,650 4 Rensselaer 944 7 Rockland 16,016 43 Saratoga 1,095 5 Schenectady 1,429 4 Schoharie 86 0 Schuyler 51 2 Seneca 110 0 St. Lawrence 335 2 Steuben 534 14 Suffolk 46,842 72 Sullivan 1,615 1 Tioga 274 10 Tompkins 445 7 Ulster 2,315 12 Warren 413 6 Washington 307 0 Wayne 332 0 Westchester 38,475 44 Wyoming 141 1 Yates 66 1

Yesterday, there were 14 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,519. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: