Governor Cuomo updates New Yorkers on state’s progress during COVID-19 pandemic

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, the percentage of tests that were positive, and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

“Our progress is thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers – even after two and a half months of reopening, the numbers have continued to go down,” Governor Cuomo said. “But we learned from this crisis that nobody is safe until everybody is safe, and an outbreak anywhere is an outbreak everywhere. Surging infection rates across the country threaten that progress, so we must continue to wear our masks, socially distance, and stay New York Tough.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 564 (-4)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 82
  • Hospital Counties – 30
  • Number ICU – 134 (-5)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 69 (+0)
  • Total Discharges – 73,410 (+84)
  • Deaths – 4
  • Total Deaths – 25,179

Of the 72,668 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 636, or 0.87 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONSUNDAYMONDAYTUESDAY
Capital Region0.9%1.1%0.9%
Central New York0.7%0.7%0.5%
Finger Lakes0.8%1.1%0.5%
Long Island1.3%1.3%1.2%
Mid-Hudson0.9%1.0%0.8%
Mohawk Valley1.0%1.7%1.0%
New York City1.0%1.0%1.0%
North Country0.0%0.6%0.2%
Southern Tier0.9%0.9%0.5%
Western New York2.2%1.1%0.5%

The Governor also confirmed 636 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 418,225 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 418,225 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany255613
Allegany761
Broome1,0824
Cattaraugus1640
Cayuga1500
Chautauqua2410
Chemung1652
Chenango2120
Clinton1270
Columbia5312
Cortland941
Delaware1040
Dutchess4,56811
Erie8,70235
Essex550
Franklin522
Fulton2872
Genesee2741
Greene2890
Hamilton70
Herkimer2642
Jefferson1401
Lewis370
Livingston1711
Madison4061
Monroe4,84120
Montgomery1611
Nassau43,48246
Niagara1,4668
NYC226,581301
Oneida2,11411
Onondaga3,52510
Ontario3520
Orange11,1138
Orleans2972
Oswego2501
Otsego1150
Putnam1,4392
Rensselaer7557
Rockland13,90310
Saratoga7445
Schenectady1,0454
Schoharie680
Schuyler220
Seneca860
St. Lawrence2620
Steuben2973
Suffolk43,55385
Sullivan1,4851
Tioga1932
Tompkins2311
Ulster2,0390
Warren3042
Washington2550
Wayne2480
Westchester36,07526
Wyoming1141
Yates560

Yesterday, there were 4 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,179. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx1
Kings1
Onondaga1
Schenectady1

