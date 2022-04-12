NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Tuesday,

“As we approach the Easter and Passover holidays and we see more New Yorkers travel and gather together, let’s continue to use the tools to keep each other safe and move forward through this pandemic safely,” Governor Hochul said. “Make sure you get tested before you travel, and if you test positive, isolate yourself from others and talk to your doctor about treatments. The number one way to protect yourself against COVID-19 is to get vaccinated. Second booster doses have been authorized for individuals 55 and up, so make sure to sign up for your booster today if you’re eligible.”

Tuesday’s data is summarized briefly below:  

  • Cases Per 100k – 18.76
  • 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 25.62
  • Test Results Reported – 85,815
  • Total Positive – 3,666
  • Percent Positive – 4.12% **
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.13% **
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,128 (+68)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 185
  • Patients in ICU – 138 (+8)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 63 (-3) 
  • Total Discharges – 292,483 (+122)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 8
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,240
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,455
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 37,823,031
  • Total vaccine doses administered over the past 24 hours – 25,250
  • Total vaccine doses administered over the past 7 days – 235,114
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.4%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.5%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:      

REGION    Saturday, April 9, 2022Sunday, April 10, 2022Monday, April 11, 2022
Capital Region19.5020.5021.08
Central New York52.3053.0753.18
Finger Lakes25.2125.8626.64
Long Island20.5122.7223.73
Mid-Hudson23.1324.2825.14
Mohawk Valley33.0635.1236.30
New York City22.5223.3123.89
North Country23.5323.8023.77
Southern Tier31.7732.6533.85
Western New York18.0919.4221.10
Statewide23.7524.8525.62

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: 

RegionSaturday, April 9, 2022Sunday, April 10, 2022Monday, April 11, 2022
Capital Region5.49%5.82%5.98%
Central New York11.05%11.15%11.22%
Finger Lakes7.79%8.22%8.43%
Long Island4.35%4.62%4.78%
Mid-Hudson4.39%4.38%3.89%
Mohawk Valley5.43%5.83%6.04%
New York City2.82%2.84%2.80%
North Country5.68%5.82%5.80%
Southern Tier6.43%6.63%6.86%
Western New York6.67%7.16%7.76%
Statewide4.06%4.17%4.13%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:       

Borough in NYCSaturday, April 9, 2022Sunday, April 10, 2022Monday, April 11, 2022
Bronx1.40%1.41%1.39%
Kings2.75%2.79%2.60%
New York4.16%4.19%4.25%
Queens2.37%2.36%2.39%
Richmond2.61%2.64%2.79%

Yesterday 3,666 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,023,691. A geographic breakdown is as follows: 

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany                                                     59,499                                                                     42
Allegany                                                        8,955                                                                      –  
Broome                                                     45,852                                                                     44
Cattaraugus                                                     15,486                                                                       6
Cayuga                                                     16,590                                                                     26
Chautauqua                                                     23,599                                                                       7
Chemung                                                     21,454                                                                     13
Chenango                                                        9,381                                                                       4
Clinton                                                     16,952                                                                     11
Columbia                                                     10,126                                                                       5
Cortland                                                     10,803                                                                     12
Delaware                                                        7,854                                                                       7
Dutchess                                                     64,320                                                                     32
Erie                                                   210,498                                                                  273
Essex                                                        5,773                                                                     11
Franklin                                                        9,576                                                                       6
Fulton                                                     12,772                                                                     19
Genesee                                                     13,703                                                                       2
Greene                                                        8,682                                                                       7
Hamilton                                                           875                                                                       1
Herkimer                                                     13,968                                                                     16
Jefferson                                                     20,220                                                                     25
Lewis                                                        6,174                                                                       2
Livingston                                                     11,711                                                                       6
Madison                                                     13,422                                                                     25
Monroe                                                   153,494                                                                  143
Montgomery                                                     11,971                                                                     10
Nassau                                                   406,550                                                                  274
Niagara                                                     48,157                                                                     48
NYC                                               2,321,699                                                               1,370
Oneida                                                     54,154                                                                     79
Onondaga                                                   104,914 (114,864*)                                                                  180
Ontario                                                     20,163                                                                     14
Orange                                                   107,262                                                                     69
Orleans                                                        8,649                                                                       7
Oswego                                                     26,925                                                                     45
Otsego                                                     10,023                                                                     13
Putnam                                                     23,805                                                                     12
Rensselaer                                                     31,704                                                                     30
Rockland                                                     92,905                                                                     64
Saratoga                                                     46,479                                                                     40
Schenectady                                                     33,168                                                                     25
Schoharie                                                        5,051                                                                       5
Schuyler                                                        3,524                                                                       5
Seneca                                                        6,054                                                                     15
St. Lawrence                                                     21,457                                                                     35
Steuben                                                     20,023                                                                     21
Suffolk                                                   428,621                                                                  173
Sullivan                                                     18,495                                                                     11
Tioga                                                     10,858                                                                     12
Tompkins                                                     19,181                                                                     68
Ulster                                                     32,027                                                                     25
Warren                                                     13,736                                                                     14
Washington                                                     12,134                                                                       5
Wayne                                                     17,425                                                                     21
Westchester                                                   253,169                                                                  222
Wyoming                                                        8,302                                                                       5
Yates                                                        3,417                                                                       4

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:      

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region755573.3%2026.7%
Central New York925357.6%3942.4%
Finger Lakes1696639.1%10360.9%
Long Island1627546.3%8753.7%
Mid-Hudson955254.7%4345.3%
Mohawk Valley321546.9%1753.1%
New York City34814441.4%20458.6%
North Country482143.8%2756.3%
Southern Tier522650.0%2650.0%
Western New York552850.9%2749.1%
Statewide1,12853547.4%59352.6%

Yesterday, 8 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,240. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:    

CountyNew Deaths
Bronx2
Erie3
Kings1
Queens1
Schoharie1

Yesterday, 2,308 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 2,071 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:     

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region970,453110
Central New York648,86968
Finger Lakes868,574119
Long Island2,198,349450
Mid-Hudson1,718,720403
Mohawk Valley326,75944
New York City8,071,976912
North Country306,69937
Southern Tier441,59152
Western New York959,485113
Statewide16,511,4752,308

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region888,534111
Central New York600,85431
Finger Lakes806,384112
Long Island1,958,440422
Mid-Hudson1,509,551305
Mohawk Valley304,32431
New York City7,151,928845
North Country277,79839
Southern Tier404,73351
Western New York883,388124
Statewide14,785,9342,071

Booster/Additional Shots:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days
Capital Region488,7841,68214,982
Central New York329,1331,17911,490
Finger Lakes510,3851,86615,367
Long Island1,186,0173,46026,177
Mid-Hudson911,0762,99724,877
Mohawk Valley173,0954624,618
New York City3,082,3254,25856,922
North Country153,7086534,645
Southern Tier231,9836716,425
Western New York550,3902,14214,066
Statewide7,616,89619,370179,569