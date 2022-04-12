NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Tuesday,

“As we approach the Easter and Passover holidays and we see more New Yorkers travel and gather together, let’s continue to use the tools to keep each other safe and move forward through this pandemic safely,” Governor Hochul said. “Make sure you get tested before you travel, and if you test positive, isolate yourself from others and talk to your doctor about treatments. The number one way to protect yourself against COVID-19 is to get vaccinated. Second booster doses have been authorized for individuals 55 and up, so make sure to sign up for your booster today if you’re eligible.”

Tuesday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Cases Per 100k – 18.76

7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 25.62

Test Results Reported – 85,815

Total Positive – 3,666

Percent Positive – 4.12% **

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.13% **

Patient Hospitalization – 1,128 (+68)

Patients Newly Admitted – 185

Patients in ICU – 138 (+8)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 63 (-3)

Total Discharges – 292,483 (+122)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 8

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,240

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,455

Total vaccine doses administered – 37,823,031

Total vaccine doses administered over the past 24 hours – 25,250

Total vaccine doses administered over the past 7 days – 235,114

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.5%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.4%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.7%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.5%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Saturday, April 9, 2022 Sunday, April 10, 2022 Monday, April 11, 2022 Capital Region 19.50 20.50 21.08 Central New York 52.30 53.07 53.18 Finger Lakes 25.21 25.86 26.64 Long Island 20.51 22.72 23.73 Mid-Hudson 23.13 24.28 25.14 Mohawk Valley 33.06 35.12 36.30 New York City 22.52 23.31 23.89 North Country 23.53 23.80 23.77 Southern Tier 31.77 32.65 33.85 Western New York 18.09 19.42 21.10 Statewide 23.75 24.85 25.62

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Saturday, April 9, 2022 Sunday, April 10, 2022 Monday, April 11, 2022 Capital Region 5.49% 5.82% 5.98% Central New York 11.05% 11.15% 11.22% Finger Lakes 7.79% 8.22% 8.43% Long Island 4.35% 4.62% 4.78% Mid-Hudson 4.39% 4.38% 3.89% Mohawk Valley 5.43% 5.83% 6.04% New York City 2.82% 2.84% 2.80% North Country 5.68% 5.82% 5.80% Southern Tier 6.43% 6.63% 6.86% Western New York 6.67% 7.16% 7.76% Statewide 4.06% 4.17% 4.13%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Saturday, April 9, 2022 Sunday, April 10, 2022 Monday, April 11, 2022 Bronx 1.40% 1.41% 1.39% Kings 2.75% 2.79% 2.60% New York 4.16% 4.19% 4.25% Queens 2.37% 2.36% 2.39% Richmond 2.61% 2.64% 2.79%

Yesterday 3,666 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,023,691. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 59,499 42 Allegany 8,955 – Broome 45,852 44 Cattaraugus 15,486 6 Cayuga 16,590 26 Chautauqua 23,599 7 Chemung 21,454 13 Chenango 9,381 4 Clinton 16,952 11 Columbia 10,126 5 Cortland 10,803 12 Delaware 7,854 7 Dutchess 64,320 32 Erie 210,498 273 Essex 5,773 11 Franklin 9,576 6 Fulton 12,772 19 Genesee 13,703 2 Greene 8,682 7 Hamilton 875 1 Herkimer 13,968 16 Jefferson 20,220 25 Lewis 6,174 2 Livingston 11,711 6 Madison 13,422 25 Monroe 153,494 143 Montgomery 11,971 10 Nassau 406,550 274 Niagara 48,157 48 NYC 2,321,699 1,370 Oneida 54,154 79 Onondaga 104,914 (114,864*) 180 Ontario 20,163 14 Orange 107,262 69 Orleans 8,649 7 Oswego 26,925 45 Otsego 10,023 13 Putnam 23,805 12 Rensselaer 31,704 30 Rockland 92,905 64 Saratoga 46,479 40 Schenectady 33,168 25 Schoharie 5,051 5 Schuyler 3,524 5 Seneca 6,054 15 St. Lawrence 21,457 35 Steuben 20,023 21 Suffolk 428,621 173 Sullivan 18,495 11 Tioga 10,858 12 Tompkins 19,181 68 Ulster 32,027 25 Warren 13,736 14 Washington 12,134 5 Wayne 17,425 21 Westchester 253,169 222 Wyoming 8,302 5 Yates 3,417 4

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 75 55 73.3% 20 26.7% Central New York 92 53 57.6% 39 42.4% Finger Lakes 169 66 39.1% 103 60.9% Long Island 162 75 46.3% 87 53.7% Mid-Hudson 95 52 54.7% 43 45.3% Mohawk Valley 32 15 46.9% 17 53.1% New York City 348 144 41.4% 204 58.6% North Country 48 21 43.8% 27 56.3% Southern Tier 52 26 50.0% 26 50.0% Western New York 55 28 50.9% 27 49.1% Statewide 1,128 535 47.4% 593 52.6%

Yesterday, 8 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,240. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 2 Erie 3 Kings 1 Queens 1 Schoharie 1

Yesterday, 2,308 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 2,071 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 970,453 110 Central New York 648,869 68 Finger Lakes 868,574 119 Long Island 2,198,349 450 Mid-Hudson 1,718,720 403 Mohawk Valley 326,759 44 New York City 8,071,976 912 North Country 306,699 37 Southern Tier 441,591 52 Western New York 959,485 113 Statewide 16,511,475 2,308

People with complete vaccine series:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 888,534 111 Central New York 600,854 31 Finger Lakes 806,384 112 Long Island 1,958,440 422 Mid-Hudson 1,509,551 305 Mohawk Valley 304,324 31 New York City 7,151,928 845 North Country 277,798 39 Southern Tier 404,733 51 Western New York 883,388 124 Statewide 14,785,934 2,071

Booster/Additional Shots: