New York Gov. Kathy Hochul delivers her State of the State address in the Assembly Chamber at the state Capitol in Albany on Jan. 10, 2023.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Governor Kathy Hochul has proposed the idea of zero emission construction. Under the governor’s proposal, gas lines would not be allowed in new construction which would eliminate the use of gas stoves in new homes.

“New Yorkers can’t afford inaction on climate and we’re prioritizing reliability and energy affordability,” a spokesperson for the governor said.

Though this is a push to make New York State greener, in a letter sent to the governor, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente expressed his concern.

“Before those rash decisions are made, and those that are going to be that dramatic and drastic to homeowners, to businesses, to government included…there’s got to be more discussion,” Picente said.