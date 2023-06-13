ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced a considerable completion of the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, it is a modern and contemporary art museum.

“The re-envisioned Buffalo AKG Art Museum will welcome domestic and international visitors to explore and experience one of the world’s most impressive modern art collections, expanding on a legacy it has built over more than a century,” Empire state development vice president and executive director of tourism, Ross D. Levi said.

The restoration and expansion costs $195 million, the renovation project includes a new three-story Jeffrey E. Gunlach building. AKG is set to increase visitation by more than 30 percent and draw at least 160,000 visitors per year.

“New and renewed spaces inside and out will reconnect Buffalo’s neighborhoods to the museum, while generating tourism that will benefit our economy for years to come…we are proud to see this highly anticipated vision come to life,” Representative Brian Higgins said.