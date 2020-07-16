Governor Wolf announces program for front line workers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – On Thursday, Governor Tom Wolf announced a new program to provide $50 million in support of front line workers.

Gov. Wolf discussed the challenges that front line workers in the commonwealth have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was joined by Department of Community and Economic Development Deputy Secretary, Carol Kilko and Giant president Nicholas Bertram.

Created through the CARES Act, the reimbursement-based grant is available to employers offering hazard pay. Businesses may apply for grants up to a maximum of $3 million.

Employers may apply for a grant to provide hazard pay for up to 500 eligible full-time equivalent employees per location Applicants may apply for up to $1,200 per eligible full-time employee.

The grant funds may be used for hazard pay for direct, full-time and part-time employees earning less than $20 an hour. This excludes fringe benefits and overtime for the 10-week period from August 16, 2020, to October 24, 2020.

The following applicants are eligible to apply:

Businesses

Healthcare Non-profits

Public Transportation Agencies

Certified Economic Development Organizations (CEDO)

Eligible Pennsylvania-based industries include: