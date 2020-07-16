Governor Wolf announces program for front line workers

News

by: Catherine Newman

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – On Thursday, Governor Tom Wolf announced a new program to provide $50 million in support of front line workers.

Gov. Wolf discussed the challenges that front line workers in the commonwealth have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was joined by Department of Community and Economic Development Deputy Secretary, Carol Kilko and Giant president Nicholas Bertram.

Created through the CARES Act, the reimbursement-based grant is available to employers offering hazard pay. Businesses may apply for grants up to a maximum of $3 million.

Employers may apply for a grant to provide hazard pay for up to 500 eligible full-time equivalent employees per location Applicants may apply for up to $1,200 per eligible full-time employee.

The grant funds may be used for hazard pay for direct, full-time and part-time employees earning less than $20 an hour. This excludes fringe benefits and overtime for the 10-week period from August 16, 2020, to October 24, 2020.

The following applicants are eligible to apply:

  • Businesses
  • Healthcare Non-profits
  • Public Transportation Agencies
  • Certified Economic Development Organizations (CEDO)

Eligible Pennsylvania-based industries include:

  • Healthcare and Social Assistance
  • Ambulatory Health Care Services
  • Hospitals
  • Nursing and Residential Care Facilities
  • Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation
  • Food Manufacturing
  • Food Retail Facilities
  • Security Services for eligible industries listed above and commercial industries that were not closed as a result of the Governor’s Business Closure Order
  • Janitorial Services to Buildings and Dwellings

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Pennsylvania News
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now