ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Grace Episcopal Church in Elmira is hosting free healthcare screenings, giving away food from the Food Bank, and organizing conversations about healthcare until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Grace Episcopal Church and other members of the Nonviolent Medicaid Army across the country are hosting People’s Clinics to raise awareness for Medicaid cuts that are currently underway and the appeals against these cuts. According to the church, automatic re-enrollment in Medicaid ended last December, and 5.5 million people, 1.1 million of whom are children, across the country have been cut from the program since then.

The church is offering free healthcare screenings and giving away 2,000 pounds of food from the Food Bank of the Southern Tier to help community members in need while giving them an opportunity to talk about their healthcare experiences. A few local organizations are tabling at the event, and attendees will be able to talk to them about different aspects of healthcare.

Those who would like to participate in the screenings, pick up some food, or learn more about healthcare accessibility can stop by Grace Episcopal Church from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The church is located on the corner of Church Street and Davis Street (375 West Church Street) in Elmira.

The Nonviolent Medicaid Army is a network of the poor and dispossessed that is working to make healthcare a human right and put people before profits. The network was modeled after Martin Luther King Jr.’s “nonviolent army of the poor.”