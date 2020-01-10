Grand jury drops most serious charge against suspected gang member accused of firing shot in Destiny USA on Black Friday

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV/ WETM) — The most serious charge against 21-year-old Kyree Truax was dropped after an Onondaga County Grand Jury ruled there’s not sufficient evidence to support it.

The grand jury ruled “no bill” against an assault charged after Truax allegedly fired a gun near the food court inside Destiny USA on Black Friday.

The gang violence caused the mall to be put in “active shooter” mode, sending thousands of shoppers running in fear or locked into stores on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Grand jury proceedings are done confidentially, so it’s never publicly known when a case is heard.

The decision was unveiled Friday in Onondaga County Court when Truax was arraigned on the two charges the grand jury supported: criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with evidence.

In court on Friday, it was revealed that surveillance footage exists showing Truax throwing away his coat and a gun in the underground parking garage at the mall on Black Friday after the shooting.