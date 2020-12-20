A grand jury has indicted Catlin man of alleged assault to an infant

A grand jury has handed down an indictment of a Catlin man who allegedly caused serious injuries to an infant.

The Chemung County grand jury has indicted 33-year-old Andrew Kelly on multiple counts of assault, according to the court reports.

The incident happened on November 23rd in Schuyler County, exact details on what went down have not been released by authorities.

Ellie Bryan was sent to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester late last month after the alleged assault occurrence with Kelly.

18 News did speak to the child’s parents earlier this month.

Their daughter, Ellie Bryan, was hospitalized for weeks in the pediatric intensive care unit. The child had brain damage, among other injures.

No word yet on a trial date for Kelly.

The full indictment can be seen below: