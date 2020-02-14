Grand theft auto arrest in the town of Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WETM-TV)– On February 11, 2020, deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested 28-year -old James M. Sick of Taggart Road, Avoca, New York.

Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard reports, the Steuben County Deputies responded to the area of Reservoir Road in the Town of Avoca of a man attempting to steal a vehicle.

Sick then entered the vehicle without the permission of the owner stole and drove the vehicle away from the residence.



Sick, now charged with Grand Larceny as a felony, has been transported to the Steuben County Jail. He has been arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.