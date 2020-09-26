Great American Cookies at Arnot Mall turns 40 years old

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Great American Cookies at Arnot Mall turned 40 years old and is celebrating with a sweet week for all!

The store will offer $.40 cookies (limit 6) all-day on Sunday, September 27. Anyone born in 1980 is extra lucky because the shop will treat you to one FREE cookie and medium soda (*valid Sept. 27 through October 2, 2020, with ID) and any business founded in 1980 can receive a FREE 16-inch Cookie Cake to celebrate their big milestone.

Great American Cookies at Arnot Mall is operated by franchisee Jenn Diehl, whose father, Richard Allen, was the first General Manager of the location when it opened on September 18, 1980.

He and his wife Dianna became owners of the location in 1995, and Jenn took over ownership in 2010 after moving home from New York City to help with the business due to her father experiencing a debilitating accident.

Over the last 40 years, the bakery has been a staple in the community creating giant Cookie Cakes for other local businesses and sweet treats for celebrations and parties.

The store set a Guinness World Record for “World’s Largest Cookie Cake” on October 21, 1984. The Cookie weighed more than 1,000 pounds and took four days to bake.

The celebration runs Sunday, September 27, 2020, through Saturday, October 3, 2020. The shop’s hours are 12 A.M. to 5 P.M. (Sunday) and 11 A.M. to 6 P.M. (Monday through Saturday) and its located at Arnot Mall 3300 Chambers Road, Horseheads.