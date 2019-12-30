Greater Valley EMS Offers “The Safe Ride Home” program

SAYRE, N.Y- (WETM-TV) – After 28 years The Greater Valley EMS is again offering “The Safe Ride Home” program on New Year’s Eve. The program, supported by William Auto Group and several local restaurants, provides a free ride home to residents who have been celebrating the New Year.

“The Safe Ride Home” program started in 1991 to ensure the safety of individuals on New Year’s Eve while preventing car accidents and DUI’s.

This year the team of volunteers plans on escorting approximately 200 people to and from homes and parties safely within a 10-mile radius of the Greater Valley EMS Station.

Reservations are being accepted by calling (570)-888-6000 ext 300 or by contacting them on their Facebook page here.