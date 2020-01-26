Ground beef recalled in nine states due to possible plastic contamination

(WETM-TV) – Amity Packing Company Inc., a Chicago, Ill. establishment, is recalling approximately 2,020 pounds of raw ground beef products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically clear, thin pliable plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The raw ground beef items were produced on Jan. 6, 2020. The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF only)]

1-lb. VACUUM-PACKED, packages containing “Pre 95% LEAN/5% FAT GROUND BEEF” with lot code “0060,” case code “11402” and USE/FREEZE BY date of “01/31/2020” on the product label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 6916” printed on the right, front side of the package. These items were shipped to retail locations in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered after Pre Brands LLC. received two consumer complaints reporting findings of clear, thin pliable plastic in raw ground beef.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase”.

“FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers”.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Pre Brands LLC. at 1-844-773-3663. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Nicole Schumacher, Pre Brands LLC., Chief Marketing Officer, at (312) 837-3812 or at NSchumacher@eatpre.com.