GST BOCES campus hosts exploration night for prospective students

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. – (WETM) The BOCES Bush Education Center held its annual open house event for prospective students.

Students might be going home today thinking about enrolling in the BOCES career and technical education programs.

Students who are in the program and faculty gave tours and talked about what the program has to offer.

The program’s executive director, Matthew Talada, says they host 2 open houses every year to help promote the program to local schools and boost their recruitment.

They have one in the winter and one in the fall.

“Unquestionably it’s been one of the best recruitment tools and efforts we’ve had to get the word out about all the wonderful programs we offer for kids on our campus,” says Talada. “We offer over 20 programs of study for career and technical education.”

One senior cosmetology student says she came to the program after attending one of their open house events four years ago.

She now does open house tours to prospective students.