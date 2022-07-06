SAYRE, PA (WETM) – The Guthrie Clinic announced the recipients of the annual Health Professions and Employee Scholarships totaling more than 36 thousand dollars.

A total of 14 scholarships were awarded in Guthrie’s Annual Health Professions and Employee Scholarship Programs. In lieu of an in-person ceremony, award recipients received a video message from Dr. Michael Scalzone, EVP, Medical Affairs, congratulating the winners on their achievements.

Four scholarships were awarded to children of Guthrie employees with no restrictions on academic career interest, while 10 scholarships were presented to students throughout the region whose academic endeavors will be directly related to health care. All students will receive $650 a year for four years, for undergraduate studies. This year’s winners are listed below.

Children of Guthrie Employees Scholarships:

Joe Cataldo, Cortland High School, son of Robin Cataldo, Manager of Financial Operations, Guthrie Cortland Medical Center

Jazmine Knox, Horseheads High School, daughter of Nicole Nickens, Radiology Coding Coordinator, Guthrie Sayre

Sydney Nierstedt, Waverly High School, daughter of Nicole Witman, Nurse Practitioner, Guthrie Sayre

Carolyn Redmore, Lafayette High School, daughter of Nancy Redmore, Registered Nurse, Guthrie Cortland Medical Center

Health Professions Scholarships:

Delta Barber, Marathon High School

Lucia Chen, Corning-Painted High School

Adam Mancini, Union-Endicott High School

Braeden Miller, Johnson City High School

Alice Polcrack, Sullivan County High School

Hannah Ryck, Towanda Area High School

Riley Soehnlein, Notre-Dame High School

Laura Smith, Corning-Painted Post High School

Kara Watterson, Cowanesque Valley High School

Kaden Wheeler, Waverly High School

Congratulations to all the scholarship recipients.

The Guthrie Clinic is a non-profit multispecialty health system that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Sayre, Pennsylvania, The Guthrie Clinic is one of the nation’s longest-established group practices, founded in 1910 by Dr. Donald Guthrie with a vision of providing patient-centered care through a clinically-integrated network of employed providers. It is an industry leader in the use of technology and electronic medical record to provide high-quality care. Among The Guthrie Clinic’s 6,500 caregivers are more than 700 physicians and advanced practice providers, representing the spectrum of medical specialties and sub-specialties. The Guthrie Clinic is a five hospital system with a large network of outpatient facilities that spans nearly 9,000 square miles in Pennsylvania and upstate New York. It is dedicated to training the next generation of health care leaders, offering seven residencies and three fellowships.