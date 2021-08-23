Guthrie Clinic releases vaccine requirements following COVID19 mandates for health care professionals

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The COVID 19 vaccine mandate brought healthcare workers together to voice their opinions before possibly being removed from work as part of a protest on Sunday, August 23 at Wisner Park.

While some local residents and health care employees believe they deserve to make a choice on whether or not they want to take the vaccine, Guthrie has created requirements and expects their staff to follow protocol.

“We’ve set the date, in accordance with New York State on September 27. So you have to have your first dose by September, 27, or have an approved exemption. So, there are medical and religious exemptions available for our employees if that applies to them. But, otherwise if not, they will need to be vaccinated by a date.” said Michael Scalzone, Chief Quality Officer, Guthrie Clinic

In the last week or two, almost twice as many employees have been getting vaccinated in or prior to their requirements.

Currently, Guthrie Clinic’s COVID 19 mandate compliance rate is between 70 and 80 percent for healthcare workers who are already vaccinated.

The health care facility believes that they’re on track and going in the right direction to get compliance from their employees.