Guthrie Corning Cancer Center cancels yearly Valentine’s Ball

FILE – In this Jan. 14, 2009 file photo, colored “Sweethearts” candy is held in bulk prior to packaging at the New England Confectionery Company in Revere, Mass. The candies won’t be on store shelves this Valentine’s Day. The New England Confectionary Co., or Necco, had been making the popular candies since 1886. But the company filed for bankruptcy protection last spring. Ohio-based Spangler Candy Co. bought Necco in May. But Spangler said Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, that it didn’t have time to bring Sweethearts to market this Valentine’s season. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

SAYRE, N.Y. (WETM) The Guthrie Corning 2021 Valentine’s Ball is canceled.

This year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Guthrie Corning Valentine’s Ball will not happen to ensure the safety of the community.

The Cancer Center is still looking for help fulfill important life-saving missions, through donations,

Rather than a one-night of gathering, Guthrie Corning Cancer Center is planning a year of awareness, a fund-raising event called a “Year of Love.”

A link to the website shows a full list of sponsorship and donation opportunities to support “A Year of Love.”