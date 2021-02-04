Guthrie Corning Cancer Center cancels yearly Valentine’s Ball

SAYRE, N.Y. (WETM) The Guthrie Corning 2021 Valentine’s Ball is canceled.
This year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Guthrie Corning Valentine’s Ball will not happen to ensure the safety of the community.
The Cancer Center is still looking for help fulfill important life-saving missions, through donations,
Rather than a one-night of gathering, Guthrie Corning Cancer Center is planning a year of awareness, a fund-raising event called a “Year of Love.”
A link to the website shows a full list of sponsorship and donation opportunities to support “A Year of Love.”