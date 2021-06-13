Guthrie Hospice Holding Butterfly Release Service

SAYRE, P.a. (WETM) – Guthrie Hospice will hold its Butterfly Release Service on Sunday, June 13 at 2 p.m.

The service will be held at Mt. Pisgah State Park at the Lakeside Pavilion and will celebrate the lives of loved ones that have died this past year. The service is planned as an in-person memorial this year, with masking, social distancing, and maximum attendee guidelines in place.

As part of this special memorial service, butterflies will be released in memory of each loved one that has died.

If you would like to RSVP to attend the service, please call 800-598-6155.