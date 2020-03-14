Guthrie Hospital ensures safety to all their patients

SAYRE COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – As concern about COVID-19 grows, Guthrie wants to assure patients that we are taking every measure to ensure our facilities are safe for patients, and that plans are in place to assess and treat those affected by COVID-19

“Each Guthrie Emergency Department has an integrated plan on how to evaluate, treat and isolate patients seeking care for COVID-19 related symptoms from those seeking care for unrelated issues,” Dr. Marc Harris, System Chairman of Emergency Medicine, The Guthrie Clinic.

Patients who are concerned about their exposure to COVID-19 or who have minor respiratory symptoms should call Guthrie Centralized Scheduling at 866-GUTHRIE (866-488-4743) between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 and 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Outside of these hours, call your Guthrie PCP office.