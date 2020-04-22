Guthrie Hospital offers drive-thru coronavirus testing

SAYRE, PA. (WETM) – Imagine seeing your doctor from home and getting tested for coronavirus without leaving your car. Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital is now offering COVID-19 drive-thru testing for the Twin Tiers.

Through telemedicine appointments, Guthrie doctors can send your information to the hospital after a prescreening. This process will give eligibility for testing, at any of the Guthrie sites, for COVID-19.



The two-minute process consists of checking for oxygen levels of the body and a nasal swapping by medical professionals and doesn’t require any patients to leave the car.

This helps to preserve our PPE, so we have the protective gear, the face masks the equipment. Because we are allowed to swab them in the car, they are minimally exposed. We don’t have to swap out all that gear for every patient, provides us a bigger stockpile in case COVID was to hit our area a little harder than it has, and it also protects the patient because their not coming in and spreading it. Dr. Michael Gillan, System Director for act walk-in clinic at Guthrie Hospital

Testing has been available for the past three weeks and will remain in operation, indefinitely.

Guthrie locations such as Corning Centerway, Big Flats, Sayre, Towanda, and Wellsboro offer the testing from 3 p.m. until the last patient.