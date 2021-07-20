Guthrie Hospital receives a new esteemed award

MANSFIELD, P.a. (WETM) – For the last four years, Guthrie Hospital and the Mansfield University respiratory therapy program have been distinguished, registered respiratory award recipients. Their program is now they’re making history as the first recipient of a new esteemed award: the “President’s Award for Excellence in Credentialing Success.”

“We are extremely excited to receive this award. This is a new award that CO Ark our accrediting body just put together, and we’re only one out of 26 programs nationally to receive it,” Sheila Merrill, Program Director of Respiratory Therapy Program at Mansfield University

Merrill shared that this award proves all the hard work put into the program by the students and respiratory therapists has come to fruition.