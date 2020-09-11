Guthrie launches “SAFE-T” program for sexual assault victims

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Guthrie is launching a program for sexual assault victims.

Through a partnership with the SAFE-T (Sexual Assault Forensic Examination-Telehealth) Center, each time a sexual assault exam is performed at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, a nurse with extensive experience in sexual assault cases participates in the exam along with the local-site nurse through specialized telehealth technology.

They can also see the live exam in progress, ensuring best practices, proper evidence collection, and a safe, helpful environment for the patient.

Guthrie is inviting you to attend the official launch of Guthrie’s SAFE-T via Zoom. The valuable resource will improve patient outcomes in the community by giving knowledge.

The meeting will take place Tuesday, September 15, from 1:30- 2:30 pm.

-1:30 Welcome & Opening Remarks Jill Stenson, Vice President, Nursing Services, Guthrie

-1:35 Introduction of Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital SANE Team Laura Mitchell, Nurse Practitioner, Guthrie

-1:40 SAFE-T Center Overview & Telehealth Cart Demonstration Sheridan Miyamoto, Director and Principle Investigator, SAFE-T Center

-2:20 Q & A

