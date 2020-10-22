Guthrie partners with local health department to offer free COVID rapid testing

SAYRE, PA. (WETM) – Guthrie is partnering with the Tioga County Public Health Department and the New York State Department of Health to offer free rapid COVID-19 testing at the Tioga Energy Services.

The testing will be in building 9, on Sheldon Guile Boulevard, in Owego.

According to health officials in charge, you do not need to be a resident of Tioga County to be eligible for testing at the above location but you will need to pre-register by visiting covid19.tiogacountyny.com.

The testing is free and does not require a doctor’s order.

Testing will be on the following dates: